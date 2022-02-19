Cricbuzz: Virat Kohli in PSL, Poster Goes Viral Fan said come Pakistan and Make Century, during Babar Azam Karachi Kings Match – Cricket Buzz

Virat Kohli Poster Viral In Pakistan: Virat Kohli, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, has a large number of fans in Pakistan as well. Recently, prayers were also sought in Pakistan regarding his 71st international century.

Virat Kohli’s fans are not only in India but all over the world. There is no doubt that the former Indian captain also has a good number of fans in Pakistan. A picture went viral on social media during the match played between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore in PSL 2022 on Friday, February 18.

In the picture, a fan was seen holding a poster of Kohli. The poster had a picture of Kohli and it was written on it, I want to see your century in Pakistan. The special thing is that the command of Karachi Kings is in the hands of Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam.

Not only fans but also cricket experts are often seen making comparisons between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli on social media and other platforms. Virat Kohli has a very good record against Pakistan. However, he has not played a single match on Pakistani soil so far.

Virat Kohli made his international debut in 2008. Since then the Indian team has not visited Pakistan even once for bilateral or other series. The Pakistan cricket team last toured India in 2012.

Virat Kohli’s poster in PSL in Pakistan and the fan wrote that “I want to see your century in Pakistan.” – Virat Kohli’s fan following is just Unmatchable. pic.twitter.com/b2sHIb5HBb — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) February 18, 2022

Let us tell you that the fans of Virat Kohli are waiting for the 71st international century from their star. Kohli has not scored a century in international cricket for more than two years. Recently, prayers were also sought in Pakistan regarding Virat’s 71st international century.

Talking about the match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars, Babar Azam’s team won the PSL 2022 after 8 matches. Batting first, Karachi Kings scored 149 for 10 in 19.5 overs. Lahore Qalandars’ team could only manage 127 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs.

Babar Azam scored 39 runs in 32 balls in this match. Mir Hamza of Karachi Kings took 4 wickets for 27 runs. Chris Jordan took 2 wickets. However, even after this win, Karachi Kings remain at the bottom of the points table.