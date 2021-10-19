cricket-board-chairman-ramiz-raja-meets-bcci-president-sourav-ganguly-and-jay-shah-discussed-on-asia-cup-2023-as-well-as-ind-vs-pak-bilateral- series – PCB Chairman Rameez Raja meets Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah, talks about 2023 Asia Cup; Discussion also took place regarding India-Pakistan bilateral series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Rameez Raja met BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah. In this conversation, along with the 2023 Asia Cup, there was discussion about the bilateral series between the two countries.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Rameez Raja released a video on social media and informed that he met BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah. He told that in this meeting the cricket relations of both the countries were discussed in detail. At the same time, he stressed that sports should be kept away from the politics of the countries.

The PCB chairman said in this video released on Twitter that, ‘Pakistan has got the hosting of the 2023 Asia Cup. If there is a 50-over World Cup in the same year, it will be a good move before that. We hope that we will organize it successfully in Pakistan.

He further said that, ‘I had met Sourav Ganguly and I had also met Jay Shah. We should keep politics out of cricket. The cricketing ties between the two countries have yet to be taken a long way. It was a very good bonding session.

Rameez Raja said, ‘I have a different comfort level with Sourav Ganguly because I have played against him. We still have to remove a lot of problems so that India-Pakistan cricket can resume. It remains to be seen how far we take these relations.’

It is worth noting that earlier the meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) was organized under the chairmanship of Jay Shah. In this meeting, Pakistan was given the hosting of ODI Asia Cup in 2023. Apart from this, Sri Lanka got the host for the T20 Asia Cup of 2024.

Will Indian team go to Pakistan?

This is a very big question, because according to the kind of atmosphere between the two countries, it is not possible in the present context. In such a situation, as soon as 2023 approaches, this tournament can be shifted to the UAE. Let us tell you that since the attack on the Sri Lankan team, every country in Pakistan has been shying away from playing. Recently New Zealand and England also canceled their tours.

The PCB chairman is also of the same opinion regarding this. Rameez Raja has said that, ‘According to the current political situation, it is negligible for India to come to Pakistan and play. In such a case, the tournament can be shifted to Dubai as before. But we promise that we will organize this tournament successfully and this is what Pakistani fans want too.

In the T20 World Cup, the match between India and Pakistan will be played on October 24, about which politics has also heated up. At the same time, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla had made it clear that in view of the rules of the ICC, this match cannot be canceled.

Keeping all these things in mind, it will be interesting to see where will the Asia Cup 2023 be played? If it is organized in Pakistan, then whether the Indian team will play, it will also be a matter to be seen.