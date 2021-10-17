cricket-board-forced-to-change-t20-world-cup-2021-jersey-and-write-india-over-it-earlier-jersey-written-uae-was-launched-viral-on-social-media – Before the T20 World Cup, Pakistan bowed before India, changed the team’s jersey and wrote INDIA; India’s name was removed earlier

The Pakistan Cricket Board had to bow down to India before the T20 World Cup. In fact, the name of the venue UAE was written in place of host India in Pakistan’s jersey that came out a few days ago. But now the neighboring country has corrected the mistake and launched the jersey again.

A high-voltage match will be played between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup on October 24. At the same time, even before the World Cup, fans and cricket experts of both the countries are seen discussing a lot on social media. Meanwhile, a few days ago, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) came under the scanner regarding its jersey for the ICC tournament.

Actually it happened that in the jersey which went viral from Pakistan side, UAE was written instead of India. Whereas according to the rules of the ICC, it is mandatory for all the teams in ICC tournaments to write the name of the tournament along with the name and year of the host country on the right side of the chest on their jersey.

In this context, India is hosting the 2021 T20 World Cup. However, due to Corona, matches are not being held in India, due to which the tournament is being organized by India in UAE and Oman. But before the World Cup, the neighboring country has once again bowed down to India.

Pakistan launched their new jersey on Friday night. Correcting the mistake in this new jersey, India was written instead of UAE. On this jersey of Pakistan, it is written in English ‘ICC Men’s T20 World Cup India 2021’.

Significantly, after this act, Pakistan had to face a lot of criticism on social media. According to the information, after the objection raised by the BCCI, Pakistan had to change the jersey to India.

In the T20 World Cup, both the teams will face each other on the coming Sunday. Never before has Pakistan been able to beat India in the World Cup. In total 12 times both the teams have met in the World Cup, in which India has defeated Pakistan every time. Both the teams have faced each other 5 times in T20 World Cup and 7 times in ODI World Cup.