cricket-board-gets-opportunity-to-host-asia-cup-2023-decision-take-in-acc-meeting-chaired-by-jay-shah-also-invites-pcb-chief-ramiz-raja-in- IPL Final – Team India will go to Pakistan to play Asia Cup? Meeting chaired by Jay Shah; BCCI secretary had sent an invitation to Rameez Raja to attend the IPL final.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has got the hosting of the 2023 Asia Cup. The decision was taken in the ACC meeting chaired by BCCI secretary Jay Shah. After which there is speculation whether the Indian team will go to Pakistan to play the Asia Cup?

In the meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), Pakistan has been handed over the hosting for the Asia Cup 2023. This Asia Cup will be played in ODI format. After this, in 2024, the Asia Cup will be organized in Sri Lanka which will be in T20 format. The ACC meeting chaired by BCCI secretary Jay Shah was held on Thursday in which the decision was approved.

Let us tell you that Pakistan was continuously raising its voice for hosting for some time. At the same time, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had also made it clear that they will not organize it at any neutral venue but in Pakistan.

According to the report of Cricbuzz, both BCCI and PCB sources have given clear information about this. The complete schedule has not been finalized yet, but it is clear that the Asia Cup will be organized as a preparation before the 2023 ODI World Cup to be held in India in October-November. The Asia Cup will be organized after the IPL.

Similarly, in 2024, the T20 World Cup will be played in Australia. Before that, the T20 Asia Cup will be organized in Sri Lanka, which will be done as a preparation for the ICC tournament. In 2024 also, the T20 World Cup is to be held in October-November. In such a situation, the ACC will insist on organizing the Asia Cup in September.

Will Pakistan go to India?

Significantly, Pakistan was to host the Asia Cup in 2020 itself but the tournament was postponed after India refused to go to Pakistan. At the same time, once again this big question is arising whether Team India will go to play Asia Cup in Pakistan?

This time it is reinforced by the fact that the meeting to host Pakistan was presided over by BCCI secretary Jay Shah. That is, somewhere he must have agreed to this, due to which the host was handed over to the neighboring country. Even in this report it was told that Jay Shah had sent an invitation to PCB Chairman Rameez Raja for the IPL final as well. However, Raja could not reach due to some programs.

If the Indian team goes to Pakistan to play the Asia Cup in 2023, then this can prove to be a big achievement for the newly appointed chairman of PCB, Rameez Raja. Let us tell you that after the attack on the Sri Lankan team, all the countries have been shying away from playing in Pakistan. Recently, New Zealand had announced to return before the start of the first match of the series. After this England also canceled their tour of Pakistan.