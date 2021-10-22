cricket-board-good-news-after-new-zealand-england-cancelled-tour-windies-women-team-agreed-to-tour-for-odi-series-ramiz-raza-pcb-chief-video – PCB Good news for this, after the cancellation of tour by New Zealand and England, now this team will tour Pakistan

After the cancellation of their tour of Pakistan by New Zealand and England, now a good news has come for the Pakistan Cricket Board. Rameez Raja has informed that first West Indies women’s team and then men’s team will tour Pakistan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday that the West Indies women’s cricket team will tour the country for three One Day Internationals in Karachi next month. At the same time, this news becomes very important for the PCB when recently the men’s teams of New Zealand and England canceled their tour.

Let us tell you that since the attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team, all the countries have been hesitant to tour Pakistan continuously. Earlier last month, the men’s teams of New Zealand and England canceled their tour of Pakistan citing security concerns. New Zealand had taken this decision shortly before the match after reaching Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Windies Cricket Board has given this good news to the PCB. The West Indies women’s team will play three ODIs on November 8, 11 and 14 in Karachi. Thereafter, both the teams will leave for Zimbabwe for the World Cup Qualifiers starting November 21.

Giving this information on his official Twitter handle, PCB President Rameez Raja said, “We are delighted to announce the West Indies women’s team’s tour of Pakistan in November. It will be a great series to promote, promote and progress women’s cricket in Pakistan. Also, both the teams will get a great opportunity to prepare for the World Cup Qualifiers.

He further said, “West Indies women’s team will have their men’s team coming to Pakistan in December for three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.”

Significantly, after the attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in 2009, cricket was banned in Pakistan. The Sri Lankan team was attacked on 3 March 2009, since then the teams used to shy away from touring Pakistan. Let us tell you that Sri Lanka was playing the second Test match of the series in Lahore at that time. The team was going from its hotel to Gaddafi Stadium on the third day. At the same time, 12 masked terrorists attacked his team bus.

Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara, Ajantha Mendis, Thilan Samaraweera, Tharanga Paranavitana and Chaminda Vaas were injured in the attack. At the same time, 8 people including 6 Pakistan Police personnel were killed in this attack. After this attack, the Sri Lankan cricket team left the tour and returned home.