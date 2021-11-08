cricket-board-good-news-as-australia-will-tour-to-country-after-24-years-pcb-chief-ramiz-raja-thanked-australian-cricket-board Australia will tour Pakistan later; Pak Cricket Board gave information about the complete schedule

The PCB has got good news from Australia after England and New Zealand canceled the tour of Pakistan citing security. Australia will tour Pakistan after 24 years. PCB Chief Rameez Raja has thanked Cricket Australia.

Australia has agreed to play a full series (limited-overs Test series) in Pakistan after 24 years after New Zealand and England canceled tours of Pakistan recently due to security concerns. Australia last toured Pakistan in 1998. He will play three Test matches on the tour starting in March next year.

These matches, to be played under the World Test Championship, will be held in Karachi (March 3 to 7,), Rawalpindi (March 12 to 16) and Lahore (March 21 to 25). Giving information about this tour, the Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday shared a video in which the schedule was given.

Four limited overs matches will be played between March 29 and April 5. After reaching Pakistan in September this year, the New Zealand team returned home without playing a single match due to security threats. Soon after, England also announced that they would not tour the country ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Australia’s arrival in Pakistan is a major victory for recently-appointed PCB chief Rameez Raja, who did not expect the Australian team to tour after the withdrawal of England and New Zealand. “I am delighted that we will be playing a three-Test series,” Raja said in a statement. It’s a great pleasure.”

“Australia are one of the best performing teams and playing in our country for the first time after a gap of 24 years will be a special moment for the fans,” he added.

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley said they would continue to work with the PCB to ensure the safety of their team. “We thank the PCB for planning the tour and will continue to work in the coming months to finalize the necessary operations, logistics, security and COVID-19 protocols,” he added.

Australia had registered a 1–0 win over Pakistan in their previous round in 1998–99 in a Test series led by Mark Taylor. After this, in 2002, Australia refused to travel due to the suicide attack in Pakistan just before the tour. After which that series was played in Colombo and UAE.

The terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009 ended international cricket in Pakistan for years. Pakistan then hosted four tours of Australia in Sri Lanka, England and the UAE.