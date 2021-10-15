cricket-board-spot-fixing-action-against-zeeshan-malik-before-t20-world-cup-found-guilty-to-violate-anti-corruption-code-of-pcb – Spot-fixing before T20 World Cup These Pakistani players trapped, PCB suspended with immediate effect

Everything is not going well for Pakistan cricket for some time now. The cancellation of tours to many countries, the resignation of coach Misbah-ul-Haq and then the issue of spot-fixing from the T20 World Cup. However, the PCB has suspended the guilty player with immediate effect.

The T20 World Cup is going to start from October 17 and on October 24, a high voltage match will be played between India and Pakistan. Before that, the Pakistani cricket team has suffered two setbacks. Where earlier former New Zealand cricketer Grant Bradburn had resigned as Pakistan’s head of high performance coaching. At the same time, now a player has been found guilty of spot-fixing.

The latest case of spot-fixing has come to light in Pakistan regarding young batsman Zeeshan Malik. After the allegations were proved, the Pakistan Cricket Board has also suspended him with immediate effect. Although he was not a part of the T20 World Cup team, the headache of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), going through one after the other, added to the headache.

Let us tell you that recently a domestic T20 tournament has concluded in Pakistan. Young player Zeeshan Malik was also playing in this tournament. During this, he was contacted by some people regarding spot-fixing, but Zeeshan did not inform the PCB about it. After which the Pakistan Cricket Board took strict action on this player and according to media reports, he has been suspended with immediate effect.

A Pakistani journalist on Twitter wrote on Thursday that, ‘Northern opener Zeeshan Malik has been suspended by the PCB for violating anti-corruption rules. The PCB has taken this action after finding him guilty under Article 4.7.1 of the Anti-Corruption Code.

SUSPENDED — Opening batsman of Northern Zeeshan Malik suspended by PCB due to violation of code of anti corruption unit. As per Article 4.7.1 either cricketer is about to get charged by PCB or PCB finds the cricketer involved in activities which may damage the game.

Even before Zeeshan, who played the Under-19 World Cup for Pakistan in 2016, the shadow of fixing has been hovering in Pakistan. The career of many star players also ended due to this. In which big names like Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif are included. Apart from this, Mohammad Amir also faced a ban of many years in the early days of his career.

At the same time, last year also a similar case like Zeeshan Malik was reported, in which Umar Akmal was involved. Where Umar Akmal was approached for fixing during the Pakistan Super League and the board was not aware of it, after which action was taken against him.