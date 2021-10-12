cricket-board-will-get-blank-cheque-for-beating-india-in-t20-world-cup-also-name-of-india-is-removed-from-pak-jersey – From T20 World Cup jersey Pakistan removes India’s name, Pakistan team will get blank check after defeating Team India; PCB chairman gave information

PCB Chairman Rameez Raja has informed that a big Pakistani investor has promised a blank check if the Pakistan cricket team beats India in the T20 World Cup. Apart from this, the jersey of Pakistan is going viral in which the name of the organizer India is not written but the name of UAE is written.

The T20 World Cup is going to start in UAE and Oman from 17 October. The main league stage will start from 23 October and the India vs Pakistan high-voltage match is to be held on 24 October. Before this match, where the excitement has started. At the same time, a nefarious act of Pakistan Cricket Board has also come to the fore. Pakistan Cricket has removed India’s name from the T20 World Cup jersey and wrote UAE.

Let us tell you that according to the rules of the ICC, it is mandatory for all the teams in ICC tournaments to write the name of the tournament along with the name and year of the host country on the right side of the chest on their jersey. In this context, India is hosting the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Therefore, the name of India should be on the jerseys of all the teams. But out of the jerseys of many teams that came out on Thursday, Pakistan’s jersey was completely different. The jersey was to be written ‘ICC Men’s T20 World Cup India 2021’ while Pakistan has written UAE here instead of India. Whose pictures are becoming fiercely viral on social media.

Australia ,Scotland ,and PAKISTAN JERSEY for T20WC , the most interesting thing is that PAKISTAN Writes ‘UAE 2021’ instead of ‘india 2021’ on T20 world cup JERSEY HAHAHAH i like ?? PAKISTAN ZINDABAD ️?? #T20WorldCup2021 pic.twitter.com/aBnID9Ixm3 — Mariam PAKISTANI ?? ?? ️ (@Mariam_Jamali) October 7, 2021

However, this picture has not surfaced from any official handle of Pakistan yet. But this picture has appeared on social media with jerseys of other teams. The name of India is written on the jerseys of all the other teams.

You will get blank check for defeating India – Rameez Raja

According to a news of Pakistan’s website Cricket Pakistan, PCB chairman Rameez Raja has said that a big businessman of Pakistan has promised him that if his team beats India in the upcoming T20 World Cup, he will be given a blank check. Will hand over

Speaking at the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Senate Standing Committee meeting held in Pakistan on Thursday, Rameez said, “A big investor told me that a blank check is ready for the PCB if Pakistan beats India in the upcoming T20 World Cup. So.’

Pakistan cricket running with the help of BCCI: Rameez Raja

Another video of Rameez Raja is going viral. In this, he has said that cricket in the world is going on with the help of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Rameez Raja says that the ICC gets 90 percent of its revenue from the BCCI. Rameez Raja said this in a meeting with the officials of the PCB. The PCB gets 50 percent of its total earnings from the ICC. This means that the PCB is running with the help of BCCI.

The PCB chief said, “The ICC is a politically colored body which is divided into Asian and Western factions. 90 percent of its revenue comes from India. In a way, the business houses of India are running Pakistan cricket. If tomorrow the Indian Prime Minister decides that he will not allow Pakistan to take any revenue, then it may disintegrate our cricket board.

India and Pakistan have met a total of 12 times in the World Cup before this. Both the teams have played against each other 7 times in ODI World Cup and 5 times in T20 World Cup. India has beaten Pakistan on all these occasions. India and Pakistan met for the first time in the T20 World Cup in 2007 which ended in a tie.

This match was lost by Pakistan by the ball out rule. After this, both the teams met in the final as well, in which India defeated Pakistan to win the first T20 World Cup trophy.