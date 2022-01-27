Cricket Controversies: From human trafficking to beating up women, these allegations have been leveled against star cricketers

Every day new records are made on the cricket field and make headlines. Even outside the field, cricketers are often in discussion about their personal life. In this, along with some sweet things, some bitter things also come out. Today we will mention those bitter things in which you will get information about the allegations against many star cricketers.

This list includes the names of cricketers who have played for many Indian teams. This list includes cases ranging from match-fixing and fights like Monkey Gate scandal to human trafficking and beating up of women. However, most of the cases are related to the fixing controversy. Let’s have a look one by one on the famous controversies of cricket:-

Mohammad Azharuddin (match fixing scandal)

The fixing scandal of the then India captain and star batsman Mohammad Azharuddin, who was involved in match-fixing with the late Hansie Cronje, the former South African captain, is well known. A lifetime ban was imposed on him, after which the Andhra Pradesh High Court also gave him a clean chit. But the ban was not lifted by the BCCI. This incident has also been shown in his biopic Azhar.

Manoj Prabhakar (Match fixing sting operation)

You will remember when Kapil Dev started crying bitterly during the TV interview. This is after the fixing scandal of Mohammad Azharuddin. At that time swing bowler Manoj Prabhakar had created panic by speaking on match-fixing in a sting operation. Earlier, he had told the then BCCI President Inderjit Singh Bindra that Kapil Dev had asked him to lose the match.

Along with this, Prabhakar had also dragged Sachin Tendulkar and Sanjay Manjrekar in this case. He had said that Sachin and Sanjay were aware of all this. Although Sachin never made any statement on this, Manjrekar had dismissed these allegations. Later after investigation, Manoj Prabhakar himself was found guilty of fixing and he was also banned for life.

Jacob Martin (human trafficking)

Former cricketer Jacob Martin, who played 10 ODIs for India, was arrested in April 2011 on charges of human trafficking. In the investigation it was revealed that he had taken money from a person for arranging forged papers. The name of that person was Nimesh Kumar who was caught with a fake passport.

Martin had taken 7 lakh rupees from him. After this Martin served his sentence in Tihar Jail. Later he also came out on bail. He was also appointed as the coach of Baroda in 2016. A lot of questions have been raised about this. Martin played ODI matches for India in 1999-2000. His best performance for India was 39 against Pakistan in the Perth ODI.

Amit Mishra (accused of beating the woman)

Amit Mishra, one of the famous spinners of the Indian team and IPL, was accused of assaulting a woman in 2015. On 25 September 2015, a woman named Vandana Jain accused the Indian cricketer of assaulting her in a room in a 5-star hotel in Bangalore. The woman told the police that they were friends for four years.

According to the woman, suddenly Amit Mishra became aggressive in the hotel room and attacked the woman with a tea kettle. Amit Mishra was arrested by Bengaluru Police after the complaint. But later Vandana withdrew her case after which the Indian cricketer was declared free of charge.

Mohammed Shami – Haseen Jahan Controversy

The dispute between Indian cricket team’s fast bowler Mohammed Shami and his wife Hasin Jahan in 2018 was in the news. In that controversy, Hasin Jahan had made many allegations against the Indian pacer, including allegations of extra-marital affair, fixing, sexual abuse on his brother. However, after investigation, Shami got a clean chit in all the corruption cases.

Monkey Gate Scandal (Harbhajan Singh)

During the 2007–08 tour of Australia, a dispute between Indian spinners Harbhajan Singh and Andrew Symonds became a hot topic of discussion all over the world. Match referee Mike Proctor found Harbhajan Singh guilty of calling him a monkey and banned him for 3 Tests. However, later there was a dispute on this too and it was said that Harbhajan had said a phrase of abuse in Hindi, which was considered as a monkey.

IPL spot fixing

In the year 2013, during the sixth season of IPL, the spot-fixing scandal caught everyone’s attention. In this case Indian bowler S. Sreesanth was accused of taking money for bowling a no ball against Punjab. A white towel was also used in this. After this, BCCI imposed a lifetime ban on him.

Apart from them, Ajit Chandila and Ankit Chavan were also accused of being involved in spot-fixing. Both these cricketers were also banned for life. However, recently the ban was lifted from Sreesanth and he got a clean chit from the court as well. He has also taken the field again for Kerala at this time. He is often seen bowling in the nets.

