Cricket may step out of bio-bubble mental fatigue go Premier League way ICC insider says disillusioned with this model In Football no bubble but all get test regularly

An ICC source said, in the Premier League, the organizers do not even send close contacts of a corona positive person to isolation. Only those whose corona report comes positive are quarantined. The source cited the example of Jose Mourinho, manager of the Portuguese football team.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has disillusioned with the bio-bubble model of the game. It is learned that cricket football is all set to move to the Premier League model, bypassing the bio-bubble. In the meeting of the ICC Chief Executives Committee on Friday i.e. 12 November 2021, there was an intense discussion on the bio-bubble issue. During the discussion, the members agreed that the bio-bubble model is not sustainable.

The Indian Express quoted an ICC source as saying, “A Premier League type of model, where there is no bio-bubble, but regular testing of all stakeholders is the only possible way forward.” The source said, ‘In the Premier League, the organizers do not even send close contacts of the corona positive person to isolation. Only those whose corona report comes positive are quarantined.

The source cited the example of Jose Mourinho, manager of the Portuguese football team. “Jose Mourinho, when Tottenham Hotspur manager was in contact with Matt Doherty after coming in contact with how he was scared of getting positive reports, said the source. In fact, Matt Doherty came out to be Kovid positive, but Mourinho’s report came negative and that was good.

Let us tell you that bubble life is affecting the mental health of the players. Especially for teams that have an overload of playing in all forts. For example, the Indian team left for England on 2 June for the World Test Championship final. The players remained in a bio-bubble until the last Test of the Test series against England at Old Trafford in the second week of September. After this most of the players went straight to the Indian Premier League (IPL) bio-bubble till the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

The then head coach of Team India, Ravi Shastri had mentioned such long bubble life after his team’s last match in the World Cup. He had said, ‘When you are in a bubble for 6 months… there are many players who play in all three formats of the game. In the last 24 months, they have been at home for just 25 days. I don’t care who you are, if your name is Bradman, even if you’re in the bubble your average will come down, because you’re a human, soon the bubble will burst. So you have to be careful.

A year ago, Eoin Morgan, the England captain in the white ball format, also predicted players to be out of the tour/series due to the stress of bubble life. Morgan said during a charity event, ‘We have talked about this (issue) as a team. We have accepted that if the player feels that it is affecting his mental health, he will come out of the bubble. Please note that ICC members have not set any time limit for changing the model.

What is a bio-bubble, how is life inside it

Bio bubble is not a new word. It was in discussion in the last season of IPL as well. Bio bubble is also known as eco bubble. It is a kind of safe environment. All the players and support staff associated with the match live in it. It is similar to Quarantine, but it has more strictness. Whoever goes into it is completely cut off from the outside world.

The team doing the corona test of the players also has to follow it. That team can’t even break out of the bio bubble. Only those people can go in the bio-bubble, whose corona test has been done and their report has come negative. Meaning those who are completely away from infection.

This bubble is made from ground to hotel. Players stay in the middle of it. Only the people who are inside it can meet with each other. They cannot get out of this bubble until the end of the tournament. Under special circumstances, the outgoer has to be quarantined before returning to the bubble.

He can enter the bio-bubble again only after the corona report is negative. According to the current BCCI rules, if anyone breaks the bio-bubble, he will be considered guilty of the code of conduct. He may also be banned for a few matches.