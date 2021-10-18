cricket-team-ban-by-icc-is-still-under-consideration-also-ceo-clears-that-team-will-play-t20-world-cup-2021 – Will ICC ban Afghanistan from international cricket? CEO made a big statement about T20 World Cup

The ICC has cleared the way for the upcoming T20 World Cup for the Afghanistan cricket team. Along with this, after the capture of Taliban, it has been said to keep a close watch on the future of cricket in the country.

The ICC has cleared the way for the upcoming T20 World Cup for the Afghanistan cricket team. Along with this, after the capture of Taliban, it has been said to keep a close watch on the future of cricket in the country.

Since the capture of the Taliban in Afghanistan, there are constant discussions about the future of cricket in the country. At the same time, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is also not able to take any clear decision regarding this. In this episode, ICC’s acting CEO Geoff Allardice clarified on Sunday that Afghanistan will play the upcoming T20 World Cup.

According to the CEO, there is no threat to the participation of the Afghanistan cricket team in the T20 World Cup. But he added that a close watch will be kept on how things unfold after the change in governance in this troubled country.

Let us tell you that recently there was a report that if the Afghanistan team decides to play under the flag of Taliban in the midst of the ongoing turmoil in the country, then the ICC can stop it from participating.

Allardice said in the virtual conference that, “He is a full-time member of the ICC and the team is currently preparing for the competition (World Cup) and will play in the group stage. The process of their participation is proceeding normally. ”

T20 World Cup 2021: ICC issued these rules regarding getting rain and Kovid case, prize money was also announced

Changes were also made in Afghanistan cricket after the Taliban took over the country. Last month, Naseeb Zadran Khan was appointed as the chief executive of the cricket board, replacing Hamid Shinwari.

ICC statement on future of cricket in Afghanistan

Interim CEO Allardice said, “We have been in constant contact with the Afghanistan Cricket Board since the transition in Afghanistan in August. Our priority is to promote cricket in that country through member boards. We are seeing how things progress there.”

Afghanistan is a full-time member of the ICC. In the T20 World Cup, he has been placed in Group Two which also has teams like India, Pakistan and New Zealand.