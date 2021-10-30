cricket-team-captain-babar-azam-mother-admitted-on-ventilator-during-matches-after-surgery-father-azam-siddiqui-shared-emotional-post – Pakistan Cricket Team Captain Babar Azam’s mother fighting on ventilator There was a battle for life, yet the son showed his strength on the field

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam’s mother was on ventilator during all three matches of Pakistan. But still Babar Azam stood firm, he continued to lead his team with a heavy heart and kept on winning.

The Pakistan cricket team is still performing well in the T20 World Cup under the leadership of Babar Azam. In Group-2, Pakistan are almost on the threshold of semi-finals after winning all their three matches. During this, Pakistan has defeated India, New Zealand and Afghanistan. Meanwhile, a sentimental information related to Pak captain Babar Azam has come to the fore.

In fact, when Pakistan made history by defeating India for the first time in the T20 World Cup. At that time the Pakistani captain’s mother was fighting a battle between life and death on a ventilator. Babar Azam’s father Azam Siddiqui shared this information on Instagram.

He wrote an emotional post revealing this on his Instagram post on Saturday and he said, ‘When Babar’s mother was on ventilator after surgery, I was in the hospital. But I went to watch the match so that Babar Azam does not feel weak there. Babar’s mother is fine now.

The Pakistani captain’s father also wrote that, ‘Some truth my country should know now. Congratulations to all of you on all three victories and it was a big test for our house. On the day the match was played against India, his mother was on ventilator. He was in trouble during all three matches.

Significantly, Pakistan had defeated India by 10 wickets in their first match on 24 October. Babar Azam shared an unbeaten 152-run partnership with fellow opener Mohammad Rizwan in this victory. This was India’s first defeat against Pakistan not only in T20 but also in the history of the World Cup.

Babar Azam’s father was present in the stands during this historic victory of Pakistan. He became very emotional after Pakistan’s victory in this match. This video of him became quite viral on social media.