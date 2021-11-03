Cricket was not Mithali Raj first love special reason behind Indian captain not getting married Indian Skipper Revealed Why She Happily Single

Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj has many records in her name. She is also called as the Sachin Tendulkar of Indian women’s cricket. She is the first female cricketer to score 20,000 runs in all formats of cricket. There are many more such records in his name. However, the sport in which he has made himself and the country proud, was not his first love. Mithali Raj became a cricketer due to her father’s insistence. He loved dancing.

Mithali Raj wanted to become a dancer since childhood. She has also taken training in Bharatanatyam. But it was written in his fate to hoist the flag in the field of cricket. Mithali’s elder brother is also a cricketer. As a child, when her brother was taking cricket coaching, she also sometimes tried her hand. It is said that diamonds are judged only by the jeweler and cricketer Jyoti Prasad was the jeweler of this diamond named Mithali. When Mithali was 10 years old, Jyoti Prasad recognized her talent.

In 1992, a coaching camp was organized at St. John’s School, Hyderabad. Ten-year-old Mithali Raj was also there. Jyoti Prasad was bowling in the nets for the first time after retiring from cricket. Mithali Raj was in front. Mithali Raj was playing her balls well. It was felt by Jyoti Prasad at the same time that this girl would illuminate the name of the country in the future. He advised Mithali Raj to take regular cricket training.

Mithali Raj’s father Dorai Raj also wanted the same. Initially both Mithali stayed on the boat. Meaning she would practice both cricket and dance. But both the fields were affected, so the father asked him to choose cricket. Mithali Raj’s mother Leela Raj quit her job to make a career for her daughter. The daughter also lived up to the expectations of the parents and brought laurels to herself and India in the country and the world.

Born on December 3, 1982 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Mithali Raj is still unmarried. Despite being so old, the reason for not getting married is also very special. Mithali revealed this secret in an interview to Mid-Day.

Mithali Raj was asked, did the idea of ​​marriage come to your mind? Then Mithali laughed and said, ‘Long time ago, when I was very young… then this thought came to my mind…. Somehow suppressing her laughter, Mithali said, ‘But now when I see married people, this thought does not come to my mind. I am very happy to be single.

Mithali made her international debut in 1999 with a match against Ireland. He scored 114 runs in that match. Mithali made her Test debut in 2002 with a match against England. In that match, he scored 214 runs in 407 balls with the help of 19 fours. Before Mithali, the record of scoring 209 runs in international cricket was in the name of Australia’s Kieran Rolton.