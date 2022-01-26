Cricketer Akshar Patel gets engaged to girlfriend meha on his birthday inside photos

Cricketer Akshar Patel Engagement: Indian cricket team player Axar Patel has engaged with girlfriend Meha. Akshar Patel has shared this good news with everyone through social media. Axar Patel has shared engagement pictures on Instagram. The special thing is that Akshar Patel has announced his engagement on the birthday. Please tell that Akshay Patel’s girlfriend is a nutritionist by profession.

January 20 was the birthday of Axar Patel and on this day he shared this good news by sharing lovely pictures of his engagement with Meha with the fans. The pictures have gone viral as soon as they surfaced. Along with this, the series of congratulations is in full swing. Fans are fans, Akshar is also getting a lot of congratulations from fellow players of Team India and his comment box is seen full of congratulations.

Promise made to fiancé: Axar Patel has also made a promise to Meha while sharing the engagement pictures. Akshar Patel wrote in the caption, ‘This is a new beginning of life, we are together forever. I will love you forever.’

Engaged in Birthday Party: In the pictures that surfaced, you can see that both are seen wearing engagement rings to each other. Actually, Akshar had planned the engagement during his birthday party itself. This can be gauged from the pictures of Akshar’s birthday party.

Wedding preparations: When Akshar is wearing an engagement ring to his girlfriend Meha, there is also a board of Marry Me at the back. That is, he had already made preparations to make his birthday memorable. With this, the discussion is in full swing that Akshar and Meha can also plan marriage soon.

Congratulation stream: All the players of the cricket team are congratulating Akshar and Meha. Looking at the comment box, Rishabh Pant, Umesh Yadav and Ishaan Kishan congratulated this cricketer on the engagement. Jaydev Unadkat congratulated Akshya on the engagement in Gujarati. Akshar also gave a funny answer to this.

Career of Axar Patel: Talking about the game, Akshat is currently injured and due to stress fracture, he could not even go on the tour of South Africa. He is also unlikely to play in the home series against Sri Lanka. In such a situation, it has to be seen when he returns to the field. Last year was a great one for Akshya. He made his Test debut against England.