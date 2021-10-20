cricketer-arrested-in-case-of-domestic-violence-earlier-michael-slater-came-in-discussion-after-attacking-prime-minister-scott-morrison – Australia’s legendary cricketer has been arrested by the police for domestic violence. Kia arrested, has targeted the PM for his people present in India

The great Australian cricketer has been arrested by Sydney Police in a domestic violence case. Let us tell you that the great batsman Michael Slater has also targeted his Prime Minister Scott Morrison earlier.

Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater was arrested by the police in Sydney on Wednesday in connection with domestic violence. Confirming this, New South Wales Police said they had detained the 51-year-old former cricketer on Sydney’s North Sea coast.

“After receiving a report of a domestic violence incident that allegedly took place on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, officers attached to the Eastern Suburban Police Area Command launched an investigation yesterday,” the police said in a statement.

The police further said in their statement that, ‘After questioning, the police went to a house in Mainly at around 9:20 am today and spoke to the 51-year-old man. He was then arrested by the police and taken to Mainly police station.

Let us tell you that Slater was seen targeting his country’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison some time ago. He tweeted and wrote, ‘It is quite wonderful to expose a Prime Minister on the issue of humanitarian crisis. The fear and panic of every Australian in India is real. How will you come here by private jet so that you can see the dead bodies lying on the streets.

Slater said that the Australian Prime Minister’s hands are stained with blood. After which the government temporarily barred him from coming to his home in Australia. Slater was in India at that time and Corona was at its peak in the country.

Apart from this, he was dropped from the cricket commentary team of ‘Seven Network’ last month. Slater was associated with this Australian broadcaster for the last three years. All these actions were taken after he targeted the PM.

A Look at Slater’s Career

Michael Slater held the top spot in the Australian Test batting line-up for nearly a decade. He retired in 2004 and after that he became a full time cricket expert and commentator. Slater played 74 Test matches for Australia. In which he scored 5312 runs at an average of 42.83. At the same time, this right-handed opening batsman has also recorded 987 runs in 42 ODIs at an average of 24.07.