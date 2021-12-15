Cricketer Kirti Azad shares interesting story of 1983 World Cup victory, video goes viral! Cricketer Kirti Azad shares interesting anecdote of 1983 World Cup victory

directed by Kabir Khan

83 is one of the most awaited films of the year, directed by Kabir Khan. The film is based on India’s historic 1983 World Cup victory. Ranveer Singh is playing the character of Kapil Dev in the film. Apart from this, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jeeva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinkar Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Hardy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammi Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karva, R Badri and Pankaj Tripathi will also be seen in the film.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi in this film. Kamal Haasan’s Rajkamal Films International, Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studio, Prithviraj Productions have joined hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam versions of the film respectively.

Kabir Khan Films Production’s 83

Prithviraj Productions and Kichcha Sudeep’s Shalini Arts are all set to present the film in Malayalam and Kannada versions. Kabir Khan Films Production’s 83 will be presented by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films.

release in 3D

The film by Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures is scheduled to release in 3D on 24 December 2021 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Phantom Films

The film is jointly produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment.