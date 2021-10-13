cricketer-shoaib-malik-blamed-for-ditching-first-wife-for-marrying-sania-mirza-also-her-first-engagement-was-broken-with-sohab-mirza – Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza’s husband Was accused of cheating on the first wife, the first engagement of the Indian tennis star was also broken

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married on 12 April 2010 in Hyderabad. But the Pakistani cricketer had to make rounds of the police station before that. At the same time, the first engagement of the Indian tennis star was also broken earlier.

Shoaib Malik, the player of Pakistan cricket team is called Jamai of India. This is because he is married to India’s star tennis player Sania Mirza, but do you know that Sania is not Shoaib’s first but second wife. Apart from this, the first engagement of Sania Mirza was also broken. After this, on 12 April 2010, Sania and Shoaib got married in Hyderabad.

Before the marriage of both, the discussions of Shoaib Malik’s first marriage had started. At that time, it was claimed in many media reports that Shoaib’s first wife had objections to his marriage with Sania. His first wife’s name is Ayesha Siddiqui. It was being said in many places that Shoaib had cheated on his first wife.

According to reports, it was also being said that Shoaib Malik and Ayesha Siddiqui were married in the year 2002. In some reports that surfaced at that time, it was also said that the tension between the two started increasing after Shoaib’s growing closeness with Sania.

Shoaib divorced Ayesha before marrying Sania Mirza. At the same time, it was also revealed that Shoaib had married Sania just 4 days after getting divorced from Ayesha.

The matter reached the police

According to media reports, this issue of Shoaib Malik, who was in controversies due to his alleged first marriage, had reached the police. Shoaib was also questioned by the police about this complaint of Ayesha’s father. Shoaib Malik had said on this matter that he is cooperating with the police. On Ayesha’s case, Shoaib had said, “Where is that girl, why is she speaking from behind the camera, why is she not appearing in front of the world.”

Sania Mirza’s first engagement was also called off.

Sania Mirza’s first engagement was with childhood friend Sohrab Mirza. But after 6 months everything went well, suddenly their engagement broke up. The reason behind the breakup of the engagement of both was not revealed at the moment, but the family members had said that Sohrab and Sania have taken this decision together.

Sohrab is the son of a bakery businessman from Hyderabad who was studying MBA at that time. Both Sania and Sohrab studied together at St. Mary’s College. The families of both Sania and Sohrab also have an old friendship.

At present, both these star players are living happily for the last 11 years. In 2018, Sania also gave birth to a son named Izhaan Mirza Malik. Sania often dominates social media with her son.