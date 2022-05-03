Cricketer Shubman Gill told Tesla Elon Musk Buy Swiggy like Twitter Tweet viral and troll

Gujarat Titan opener Shubman Gill took to Twitter on Friday when he appealed to Tesla CEO Elon Musk to buy food delivery app Swiggy. After which his tweet is becoming increasingly viral, to which the food delivery app has also responded and different types of reactions are also coming from people.

Actually, Tesla company CEO Elon Mask recently bought 100 percent share of Twitter. After which Anal Musk has remained in a lot of discussions. Musk has signed a deal to buy Twitter for $ 44 billion. On this, different types of reactions of people came to the fore regarding Musk and now Shubman Gill has also joined in this sequence. Indian cricketer Shubman Gill shared a post on Twitter urging the Tesla chief to buy food delivery app Swiggy.

The cricketer wrote in a Twitter post that, “Elon Musk, please buy Swiggy so that they can deliver on time.” He tweeted while doing Elon Musk and with ‘#swiggy’. Following which on Shubman Gill’s tweet, the Swiggy Cares handle sent two replies – first asking him to give the details of his order through DM and Swiggy thanked Gill on getting information about the cricketer’s order.

Hi Shubman Gill. Twitter or no Twitter, we just want to make sure all is well with your orders (that is if you’re ordering). Meet us in DM with your details, we’ll jump on it quicker than any acquisition ^Saikiran https://t.co/EhSzF5gBqr — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) April 29, 2022

Got your DM, Shubman. See you there!

^Saikiran — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) April 29, 2022

Hey There! We are sorry to know that you are facing frequent delays with your recent orders. Please help us with the order ID so that we can look into it.

^Abhishek — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) April 30, 2022

After this tweet, different types of reactions of people came out. Many people advised the cricketer to wait for a while, while someone said that do not put more pressure on the delivery boy. Also take into account the day temperature and traffic. However, some people who reacted were also angry with Swiggy and raised questions about its service.

Don’t put pressure on delivery boys plz. To reach on time, they’re over speeding, jumping signals, no care about tempreture (crossed 40′ everywhere) & their health. They have their families, end of the they should return their families with smiling face. #safetyfirst — Tarakanta Behera (@TarakantaNavy) April 30, 2022

Till the writing of the news, Shubman Gill’s tweet had garnered more than 63 thousand ‘likes’ and more than 3,458 ‘retweets’.