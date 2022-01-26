cricketer yuvraj singh blessed with a baby boy wife hazel keech gives birth to first child

Yuvraj Singh Baby Boy: Yuvraj Singh has become a father for the first time. His wife Hazel Keys has given birth to a son.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and wife Hazel Keech welcomed their first child on Tuesday. The star couple took to their social media handles to share the good news of the birth of a son and also requested the media to respect their privacy. Yuvraj and Hazel are yet to share the picture and name of their baby which everyone is eagerly waiting for.

Sharing the good news, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech wrote, “To all our fans, family and friends, we are delighted to share that today God has blessed us with a baby boy. We thank God for this blessing and want you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world. Pyaar, Hazel and Yuvraj”

As soon as the good news was shared, the process of congratulations started in the comment box. Along with the cricketers, many Bollywood celebrities also extended their best wishes to the couple. While Ayushmann Khurrana made a heart emoji in the comment section, Bipasha Basu wrote, ‘Congratulations’

Hazel is best known for playing Kareena Kapoor Khan’s best friend in the 2011 hit film ‘Bodyguard’, which also starred Salman Khan. She was also seen in the drama ‘Euripedes’ Medea’ directed by Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan. Back in 2013, she was also a participant in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 7. She married Yuvraj Singh on November 30, 2016.

Yuvraj and Hazel have been married for five years. On the fifth wedding anniversary, Heidel Keech wished Yuvraj Singh while sharing the wedding picture. Everyone surely knows what Yuvraj Singh has done for Indian cricket. Yuvraj Singh played an important role in making India the world champion in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup.