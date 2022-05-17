Crime Beat podcast: Hope in the darkness



On a stupendous September night time in 2008, a younger couple went out for dinner in downtown Calgary.

They walked via a park on their manner house and sat down on a bench to soak in the heat, late summer season air.

Learn extra: Harmful offender who shot, blinded scholar in Calgary desires launch

Round them, the bushes had been altering colors .

By no means as soon as did it cross their thoughts that it will be the final time, as a pair, they might see these vibrant fall colors once more.

Learn extra: Sufferer of violence Jose Neto turns into Canadian Citizen

Moments later, the sound of screaming crammed the air adopted by sirens as police and EMS rushed to the scene.

Discover out what occurred subsequent on the newest episode of Crime Beat. International Information senior crime reporter Nancy Hixt shares one man’s story of survival and inspiration in ‘Hope in the darkness.’

—

