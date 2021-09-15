Crime Branch files chargesheet against Raj Kundra: Porn Case Page Chargesheet: A 3529 page chargesheet was filed on April 1, 2021 against 11 other accused in this case except Raj Kundra.

The Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday filed a 1467-page chargesheet against Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra and his partner Ryan Thorpe. A 3529-page chargesheet was filed on April 1, 2021 against 11 other accused in the case.

A statement issued by the Mumbai Crime Branch after the chargesheet was filed on Tuesday said that Raj Kundra took advantage of the financial constraints of girls struggling in the film line and lured them to make pornographic films. Porn films were later shown on various websites and OTT platforms through subscriptions and through which Raj Kundra and other accused made huge profits.



Will Shilpa Shetty be different from Raj Kundra? Report claims will keep children away from husband’s ‘black earnings’

The Mumbai Crime Branch has submitted WhatsApp chats, e-mails and some other technical evidence against Raj Kundra. He is accused of destroying several pieces of evidence. The Mumbai Crime Branch has identified Raj Kundra’s relatives Pradeep Bakshi and Yash Thakur alias Arvind Kumar Srivastava as wanted in the case. Raj Kundra was arrested on July 1 along with Ryan Thorpe. At the time, Mumbai Crime Branch chief Milind Bharamba had described Raj Kundra as the main facilitator of the whole affair.

Even before and after his arrest, the crime branch raided Raj Kundra’s office and home. While in Raj Kundra’s custody, the Mumbai Crime Branch took Shilpa Shetty’s statement at her home. Sources in the crime branch at the time said that Shilpa had shouted at Raj Kundra and asked him when he had everything, then what was the need to do all this?

Raj Kundra had set a goal of earning Rs 34 crore from adult films by 2023

Raj Kundra was first named in February by Umesh Kamat, who worked for his own Vian company. He said Raj Kundra keeps an eye on his hotshot app with the help of his IT expert Ryan Thorpe. Porn movies were uploaded to this app. For this work Ryan Thorpe enlisted the extra help of two employees working at Vian Industries. An investigation by the Mumbai Crime Branch later revealed the connections of the London-based Vienna company Canerin, one of the two owners being Raj Kundra. Another Malik, Pradip Bakshi, is his close relative. Umesh Kamat was tasked with sending the porn film to London and then releasing it from the Canrin company.