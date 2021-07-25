Crime Branch found hidden cupboard in actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband & businessman Raj Kundra’s office | Hidden cupboard found from Raj Kundra’s office, police recovered important documents

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police is investigating in the pornography case related to Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty. In this investigation, now a secret cupboard has been found from Raj Kundra’s office in Andheri.

Cupboard found at Raj’s house

According to news agency ANI, ‘Some sources in Mumbai Police have told that the crime branch has found a secret cupboard in the office of Vian Industries and JL Stream located in Andheri area of ​​Raj Kundra. It is being said that the police have recovered some important papers from this cupboard. Before Raj Kundra’s office, the Crime Branch had also investigated Shilpa and Raj’s house in Juhu. It is being said that during this time the officials have also recorded Shilpa’s statement after questioning her for a long time.

Crime Branch has found a hidden cupboard in

actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband & businessman Raj Kundra’s Viaan and JL Stream office in Mumbai’s Andheri during searches in connection with a pornography case: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/IfGCTl3cIE — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021

Shilpa told her husband innocent

Recently, actress Shilpa Shetty was also questioned. He has said in his statement that he has nothing to do with hotshots or making obscene videos. Shilpa has also reportedly said that there is a difference between porn videos and erotica and the company the police is talking about was run by her brother-in-law, not Raj Kundra.

Hearing will be held on July 26

Let us tell you, Raj Kundra has moved the Bombay High Court for his bail. Raj Kundra’s lawyer has said that Raj’s arrest is illegal and the videos the police are talking about were not porn videos. The Bombay High Court will hear Raj Kundra’s bail plea on Monday, July 26.

Also read- Malaika Arora will soon surprise the fans! Getting ready to do something big

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment gadget clock’s Entertainment Facebook Page like to