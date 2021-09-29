Crime in Lucknow: Gang rape in Lucknow Lucknow gang rape latest updates

Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, has witnessed a case of cruelty to a mentally ill girl. The auto driver took the victim to a house in BG Colony, Alambagh under the pretext of leaving the house and gang-raped her overnight along with seven other accomplices. The accused also beat the victim while she was protesting.

A woman was also present in the house. Upon regaining consciousness, the victim somehow reached Alambagh police station and reported the incident. Police have arrested four accused in the case. Five accused, including a woman, are absconding. Police are searching for him.

The girl had left the house on September 23

Retired Railway Head Clerk lives in Krishnanagar area. His daughter is mentally ill. His daughter had left home on the evening of September 23rd. She did not return home until late at night. His family searched for him a lot. Nothing was known about him. The victim’s father had also lodged a complaint with the police last night.

Police were asked to file a report and investigate. On September 24, Alambagh police called the victim’s father. When the victim’s father and family reached the police station, they were shocked to see the girl’s condition. The girl had multiple scars on her body. She was in a crazy state. The clothes were torn and wispy. The girl was shocked to see the family members. She could not speak well. The father somehow took care of the girl.

The auto driver gave interest first, then took it with him

The victim told the family that she had lost her way. He found a rickshaw puller. He told her to get out of the house and put her in the car. The auto driver made the victim drink juice. He then took the girl to the railway colony at Alambagh. Apart from one woman, seven other people were present.

The arms and legs were tied with a scarf

The victim told her father in tears that the accused caught her in a house in Railway Colony. Eight people started doing obscene acts with him. The victim tried to make a noise. The accused pressed his mouth. His hands and feet were tied with a scarf. After that, eight accused tore the victim’s clothes and raped her alternately overnight.

The victim was unconscious due to the pain

The victim said eight people raped her several times. She was unconscious due to the pain. On the morning of September 24, the victim regained consciousness. He saw that all eight accused were not at home. The woman present with the accused was engaged in some work. Seeing the opportunity, the victim came out of the house. She reached Alambagh police station on foot.

Some of the accused are in police custody

According to police, the victim had heard the accused taking each other’s names. On that basis, he told the police that Shivanandan was taken to the auto after the auto driver got stuck in things. According to ACP Alambagh Vikram Singh, given the seriousness of the case, the investigation was started by filing reports in other serious sections including gang rape, conspiracy.

The accused Shivanandan, Sone Lal, Ashok Kumar and Girijesh Kumar, residents of BG Colony, were arrested by the police late on Sunday night during the investigation. Inspector Alambagh Vishwakarma said five people, including a woman, were absconding. Police are searching for him.