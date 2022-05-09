Crime rates keeping workers out of NYC offices not COVID, study shows



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

According to a nonprofit group that supports local business leaders, the crime rate in New York City threatens the long-term decline of employees visiting Manhattan offices.

Less than 40% of Manhattan office workers visit the office on a typical weekend, according to a partnership survey for New York City that is due to be published Monday.

Katherine Wilde, the group’s president and CEO, said in a radio Sunday interview with WABC that the decline in city office attendance was not due to COVID-19 but to “public safety issues” and widespread homelessness.

“When we asked employers what would be the most effective factor in getting people back into the office, they said, ‘Reduce the presence of homeless and mentally ill people and expand the police presence on the streets and underground,'” Wilde said.

“It’s no secret that employers do everything they can to encourage them [their employees to return to the office]… “If we can’t solve the public safety problem,” he continued. Back to the office. “

Wild further noted that office life has not yet been restored, with nightlife and dining back in town. “We haven’t returned to the office yet,” he said.

In NYPD Overtime 2022, the budget allocated to ‘unprecedented’ crime climate is estimated to exceed $ 142M +

According to the New York Police Department (NYPD), crime rates in New York City have risen in recent years, with major crimes skyrocketing 34.2% in April alone.

A study by The Partnership for New York City also found that 39% of Manhattan workers come to their desk on average weekdays, with most of them coming only three days per week on average.

Prior to the epidemic, more than 80% of Manhattan office workers surveyed by the group had to stay in office five days a week, Wilde explained.

In a separate survey conducted by the group, published in March, 84% of those surveyed said conditions in New York City had worsened since 2020, and 40% said they were considering moving.

CTT estimates that at least 20% of office space in the five boroughs will remain vacant until at least 2026, according to its estimated budget.

==