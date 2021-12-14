Crime sexual harassment US gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar sexually abused 500 players rs 3000 crore compensation will be given including US Olympic gymnast Simone Biles

US $ 425 million (about Rs 3300 crore) was demanded on behalf of the victims. Now a $380 million settlement ends an ongoing legal battle between USA Gymnastics and hundreds of victims of sexual abuse.

4-time Olympic champion Simone Biles cried, told the Olympic Committee and the FBI that she failed

Former US gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, serving a life sentence, was found guilty of sexually assaulting more than 500 players. Now in this case, sexual victims will be given compensation of $ 380 million (about Rs 3000 crore).

US $ 425 million (about Rs 3300 crore) was demanded on behalf of the victims. Now a $380 million settlement has ended an ongoing legal battle between United States of America (USA) gymnastics and hundreds of victims of sexual abuse.

It was one of the largest child sexual abuse cases in the history of the game’s dark chapter. This agreement is the largest settlement ever in the matter of sexual abuse. The amount will compensate more than 500 sexual victims, including 4-time Olympic champion Simone Biles, as well as Olympic gold medalists such as Mackyla Maroney and Aly Raisman.

Rachael Denhollander, a lawyer involved in the negotiations, said: “No amount will ever make up for the damage these women have done and what these women have suffered, but the talks must end because these women were helped.” And they need this help right now.

He said that many girls and women who are victims of Larry Nassar are struggling with a variety of mental health issues, including anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress. Some even attempted suicide after being sexually abused. Which was suppressed by Nasar under medical guise.

“It is not yet clear how the compensation amount will be distributed among the victims,” ​​Denhollander said. Means how much money the sexual victim will get, because an independent mediator will consider many factors, such as how long someone has been sexually assaulted or the severity of the victimization.

The agreement was signed by Federal Bangkok Court Judge Robin L. Moberly approved on Monday i.e. 13 December 2021. It has been commended by USA Gymnastics and USOPC (United State Olympic and Paralympic Committee) officials.

The court’s approval means USA Gymnastics must recover from bangkrupsi by the end of this year. Officials of the US Olympic Association commended the courage of the sex victims and apologized to them.

Time magazine picks Simone Biles as the best athlete of 2021

Simone Biles has been voted the Best Athlete of the Year 2021 by Time magazine. One of the greatest gymnasts of all time, Biles withdrew from the finals of four events at the Tokyo Olympics, citing mental health. Four-time Olympic medalist Biles became a victim of ‘the twisties’.

There is no sense of place and direction in the air in ‘The Twisties’. Despite this, he won a silver medal in the all-round team event and a bronze medal in the balance beam. A month after the Tokyo Olympics, she testified before the US Senate in a sexual assault case against former gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

Let us tell you that Simone Biles, along with fellow gymnasts MacKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols, told the US Senate Judiciary Committee that USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee failed to act, while the FBI turned a blind eye. The FBI failed miserably in its investigation of NASAR. Simone Biles cried while testifying in front of the Senate.