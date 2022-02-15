Crime spikes force schools to reinstate resource officers as defund movement collapses



In 2020, the police movement spread like wildfire across the country, School Resource Officer Budgets were cut and many officers were removed from the hallways. About two years later, this has begun to change with the rise of crime in public schools.

“I think what you see and the response of these school districts is exactly what we see in almost every major city in this country: everyone has a buyer’s remorse for defending the police,” Joe Gamaldi, national vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police, told Gadget Clock Digital on Monday.

“We had the highest homicide rates in history recorded in 16 American cities last year, and now people are rapidly retreating and realizing that police officers provide security for our community,” he added.

The spark of the nationwide controversy is the call for the removal of police officers from schools

In Montgomery County, Maryland, The school welcomes students back to campus The school is patrolling the hallway for the first time since 2002 without officers. Instead, they had “community engagement officers” who patrolled the area near the school.

In the first four months of class, one is stunned 1,688 911 calls were made . In all, there were 102 sexual assaults, 87 assaults, 82 school threats, 76 controlled substance abuse incidents, 57 firearms incidents, 57 firearms incidents, 57 conflicts, 35 mental health incidents, 28 property crimes and four robberies in schools between August and February. , 7 News reports .

Crimes erupted when a shooting occurred on January 21 at Magrudar High School in the county, intensifying the community’s call for police to return to campus.

Now, the district is working on plans to increase police presence in schools, though not at the previous SRO level

This is not a unique situation: Alexandria, Virginia, saw more of the same.

Violent fighting in the Virginia School District shook the region School Earlier this school year, some blamed the Alexandria City Council vote for removing officers in the spring of 2021.

Alexandria City Council reinstates school resource officers after favor of teacher, parental violence

“Our students are sending us warning shots, literally warning shots,” Peter Balas, principal of Alexandria City High School, told a meeting in October about bringing SROs back to campus. “Please reconsider this. My staff, my students. We’re not right.”

The city council finally voted in October to temporarily reinstate SRO in schools by the end of this school year.

And in California, the Pomona Unified School Board voted in favor of the defense His school police last year . But just four months later, SRO is back on campus After a shooting near Pomona High School and injuring a 12-year-old man.

To law enforcement officers who act as school resource officers, such as Rudy Perez, vice president of the National Association of School Resource Officers, The job is “not really about being a cop.” Instead, it’s about really being part of an ecosystem that you can address with security issues, parents ‘concerns, teachers’ concerns. ”

The Virginia School Resource Officer used the body to protect students in high school fights

“As a law enforcement officer on campus, I can honestly say that it was 90% more চিত্র a picture of tension management and problem solving. Ten percent of it was really enforcement,” Perez told Gadget Clock Digital.

Activists, Democratic leaders and some students at the height of the student defense movement argued that SROs should be removed from campus because Black and Latino students were being disproportionately arrested or disciplined, many pointing to Floyd’s death.

A Maryland police officer rescues a student from an oncoming car, video shows

Amir Whitaker, senior policy counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California, said, “With the coup and recent events of the past year, students do not want to be greeted by police officers when they return.” Told the LA Times in July .

“Teachers acknowledge that the fight to remove school police is part of the fight for racial justice,” he added.

School resource officer programs first began in the United States in the 1950s and became commonplace in 1999 after the Columbine School Shooting Tragedy.

Patrick Yes, president of the Fraternal Order of Police National, told Gadget Clock Digital that school resource officers primarily serve these tasks: providing security and safety in schools, “tearing down walls, building relationships with children,” and “law-related education.”

Yes, he said, it is “normal” for schools to have police officers and compare it to any major event or concert that requires police supervision to ensure safety.

“I’ve worked in law enforcement for 36 years and in those 36 years, I’ve worked as a resource officer at a high school in Louisiana. And I’ll tell you the bar, it was my best job because I went there. I’m actually doing something and I can feel that I’m making an impact, ”Yes said.