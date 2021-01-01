Crimes in Lucknow: Lucknow News: Clerk swindles EPF money of retired employees in Lucknow

A clerk at Rajkiya Nirman Nigam snatched Rs 4.18 lakh from his EPF by showing a retired assistant accountant as dead. A departmental inquiry into the victim’s complaint revealed fraud. The investigation also revealed that claims and remittance registers have also disappeared.

The EPF office staff has also been implicated in the fraud. The General Manager of Government Construction Corporation has filed a report in this regard at Hazratganj Kotwali.



The complaint was lodged by a retired assistant accountant

Jitendra Kumar is the General Manager of Rajkiya Nirman Nigam Limited, Zone-1 Office, Ashok Marg. Retired Assistant Accountant Sushil Sharma, posted in his office, told the department that his Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contribution had not been transferred to his regular EPF account. The General Manager set up an inquiry committee.

Transferred full amount by July 2014

The investigation found that in 2014, clerk Ravindra Kumar Verma credited the EPF amount of Rs 3,58,428 to the joint account of Sushil Sharma and his alleged wife Reshma on April 1, 2014 for his contribution to Sushil Sharma’s muster roll period. In addition, an amount of Rs 60,000 EDLIS was also transferred to the account on 5th July 2014.

In the scam, accused Ravindra Kumar Verma altered Sushil’s records and showed him dead. The investigation revealed that accused Ravindra Kumar Verma forged Rs 4,18,428 with the help of forged documents and Sushil Sharma. It also came to light that accused Ravindra Kumar also lost the office claims and remittance register.

FIR lodged at Hazratganj police station

The misconduct of the accused has cost the corporation millions of rupees. The inquiry committee suspects that other employees of the EPF office were also involved in the incident. General Manager Jitendra Kumar lodged a complaint with Hazratganj police. Police say the matter is being investigated after a report was lodged.

