Criminal lawyer Shrikant Shivade, who represented Salman Khan in hit-and-run case, passes away at 67 | Renowned lawyer Shrikant Shivde died, including Salman Khan’s hit and run case, Saif, Shiney Ahuja also fought the case

Criminal lawyer Shrikant Shivade, who represented Salman Khan in hit-and-run case, passes away at 67

Renowned legal lawyer Shrikant Shivade handed away at the age of 67. Shivde was battling leukemia (most cancers of the blood). Shrikant Shivde was in the information for a lot of excessive profile instances. From dealing with the hit and run case of Salman Khan, he also fought the case of celebrities like Saif Ali Khan and Shiney Ahuja.

Shrikant Shivde, a regulation graduate from Indian Regulation Society, Tyagi in 2G rip-off, Salman Khan in hit and run case, Lt Col Prasad Purohit in Malegaon bomb blast case, Shiney Ahuja in sexual abuse case, former Mumbai Police chief in Suleman Bakery firing case RD Tyagi had represented Deepak Kulkarni in the dishonest case, Peter Mukerjea in the Sheena Vohra case.

In 2018, he efficiently defended actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam and was acquitted in the blackbuck poaching case in Rajasthan. However Shrikant Shivde had been in a whole lot of dialogue concerning the Salman Khan hit and run case. On this case, he had given aid to the actor.

The incident occurred on September 28, 2002, when Salman Khan was spending a night along with his pals at Rain Bar and JW Marriott. After this he was going again residence in his White Land Cruiser. When his automotive crushed the individuals sleeping on the pavement. One died and 4 individuals have been critically injured in this incident. At the moment, the periods court docket had sentenced Salman to five years in the hit and run case. He then approached the Excessive Court docket and on December 10, 2015, the Excessive Court docket acquitted Salman of all prices in the hit-and-run case.

Story first revealed: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 10:28 [IST]