Criminals surrender by joining hands: Criminals surrender at Agra police station

Fearing an encounter in Agra, the doctor, who was absconding in the abduction case, joined hands and reached the police station Atamdaula. He began to beg for mercy. Police arrested him and confiscated the bike used during the incident at his behest.Dr Umakant Gupta, a resident of Trans Yamuna Colony in the city, was abducted on July 13 for a ransom of Rs 5 crore. Police released the doctor 31 hours later in the Dholpur valley. Pawan and Mangala alias Sandhya were arrested.

Police have nabbed 1 lakh accused

Mars had trapped the doctor in a honeytrap. He was later abducted. Police have killed Badan Singh, the main accused in the kidnapping case, and his accomplice.

Police encounter of 4 accused in total

Apart from this, two accused of robbery in Manipuram Gold Loan Company were also killed in a police encounter. Thus, the police in Agra have killed four thieves in an encounter in the last few days.

There was a fear of being killed in the encounter

The fear of being killed in an encounter has become so frightening among the miscreants that a young man named Tarun, a resident of Khedia village in Thane refinery district, reached Agra on Sunday with his hands clasped. Police arrested him.

Police were giving tabs for the arrest

During the police interrogation, the youth confessed that he had abducted Dr. Umakant Gupta along with his accomplices. Police were making extensive efforts to arrest him. Fearing the police, he surrendered. According to him, the police seized the bike used in the incident.

The two accused clashed with police

Earlier in the same case, an accused named Bhola had also joined hands and reached the police station to surrender. Bhola survived, but the next day the two accused in the case were killed in an encounter with the police.

