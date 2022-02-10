Sports

Cris Collinsworth calls Ja’Marr Chase ‘the best receiver’ to put on Bengals uniform

19 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Cris Collinsworth calls Ja’Marr Chase ‘the best receiver’ to put on Bengals uniform
Written by admin
Cris Collinsworth calls Ja’Marr Chase ‘the best receiver’ to put on Bengals uniform

Cris Collinsworth calls Ja’Marr Chase ‘the best receiver’ to put on Bengals uniform

Cincinnati Bengals rookie wideout Ja’Marr Chase took the league by storm.

During his sensational rookie campaign, Chase finished with 81 receptions for 1,455 yards, breaking Chad Ochocinco’s single-season receiving yardage record. Chase also scored 13 touchdowns during his All-Pro season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates with running back Joe Mixon (28) and wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) after catching a third quarter touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates with running back Joe Mixon (28) and wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) after catching a third quarter touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
(Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

Former Bengals wide receiver Cris Collinsworth, who will call Sunday’s Rams-Bengals showdown for NBC, had high praise for Chase during a Super Bowl conference call Monday.

“Yeah, Penei Sewell is a really good player, but he’s not been what Ja’Marr Chase has been this year. Ja’Marr Chase, in my estimation, is already the best receiver that I’ve ever seen play with a Cincinnati Bengals uniform on, and I don’t say that lightly, “Collinsworth said via, Cincinnati.com.

“Isaac Curtis is a dear friend of mine, and Chad Ochocinco was phenomenal during his run here. But the number of times I’ve seen Ja’Marr Chase catch the football, five or ten yards down the field, and score a touchdown without Anybody tackling him obviously, first of all, but usually nobody touching him. His catch-and-run skills have just been so much fun to watch this season. “

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, left, and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrate after the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, left, and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) celebrate after the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime.
(AP Photo / Eric Gay)

READ Also  Man Utd method to sign Sancho revealed as expert insists deal is 'not over'

One game that stood out for Chase during the regular season was the Bengals’ matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17. Chase hauled in 11 receptions for 266 yards and three touchdowns. The receiving yards were the most in a game by a rookie in NFL history.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Through three postseason games, Chase has 20 catches for 279 yards with one score. The Bengals will need quarterback Joe Burrow and Chase to connect early and often Sunday against the Rams if they want to come away with the Lombardi Trophy.

Chase will go toe to toe with Rams All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey in one of the most important matchups Super Bowl Sunday.

#Cris #Collinsworth #calls #JaMarr #Chase #receiver #put #Bengals #uniform

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Kalvin Phillips reveals father's jail time and touching Leeds moment

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment