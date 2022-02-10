Cris Collinsworth calls Ja’Marr Chase ‘the best receiver’ to put on Bengals uniform



Cincinnati Bengals rookie wideout Ja’Marr Chase took the league by storm.

During his sensational rookie campaign, Chase finished with 81 receptions for 1,455 yards, breaking Chad Ochocinco’s single-season receiving yardage record. Chase also scored 13 touchdowns during his All-Pro season.

Former Bengals wide receiver Cris Collinsworth, who will call Sunday’s Rams-Bengals showdown for NBC, had high praise for Chase during a Super Bowl conference call Monday.

“Yeah, Penei Sewell is a really good player, but he’s not been what Ja’Marr Chase has been this year. Ja’Marr Chase, in my estimation, is already the best receiver that I’ve ever seen play with a Cincinnati Bengals uniform on, and I don’t say that lightly, “Collinsworth said via, Cincinnati.com.

“Isaac Curtis is a dear friend of mine, and Chad Ochocinco was phenomenal during his run here. But the number of times I’ve seen Ja’Marr Chase catch the football, five or ten yards down the field, and score a touchdown without Anybody tackling him obviously, first of all, but usually nobody touching him. His catch-and-run skills have just been so much fun to watch this season. “

One game that stood out for Chase during the regular season was the Bengals’ matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17. Chase hauled in 11 receptions for 266 yards and three touchdowns. The receiving yards were the most in a game by a rookie in NFL history.

Through three postseason games, Chase has 20 catches for 279 yards with one score. The Bengals will need quarterback Joe Burrow and Chase to connect early and often Sunday against the Rams if they want to come away with the Lombardi Trophy.

Chase will go toe to toe with Rams All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey in one of the most important matchups Super Bowl Sunday.