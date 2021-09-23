Crisis in Rikers and NYC prisons escalates with 12th death in custody
A man in a New York City prison died on Wednesday, becoming the 12th person to die in city custody this year.
Stephen Khadu, 24, died at the Vernon C. Bain Center, a floating prison barge docked just north of the Rikers Island prison complex, where 11 other people died It was done
He was taken to Lincoln Hospital and pronounced dead at around 10:50 a.m., after suffering a medical problem, according to a statement from the Department of Corrections. The cause of death is being investigated.
“I am devastated to see another death in custody and determined to stop this heartbreaking trend,” Corrections Commissioner Vincent Shiraldi said in a statement. “We are doing everything we can to address the unprecedented crisis we are facing in our prisons.”
State and city leaders, lawyers and advocates for the incarcerated have widely acknowledged that city prisons are grappling with staffing crisis, which has led to food, water, medical and medical facilities for those detained there. There has been a severe decline in basic services, including mental health care. And this has resulted in an increase in violence. About 2,000 officers of the Department of Corrections are absent from work on any given day, representing about a third of the department’s uniformed staff.
Mr. Khadu’s family and his lawyer, Michelle C. Elman, were shocked to learn of his death.
“It’s just shocking to me,” said Alex Khadu, 30, Mr Khadu’s cousin, who said Mr Khadu was “caught as a kid hanging out with the wrong crowd.”
“It’s really outrageous what’s happening out there,” Mr Elman said. “The situation is deplorable. New York City needs to look in the mirror instead of complaining and blaming everyone else. “
Mr Khadu was jailed in December 2019. That year, the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office charged him and nine others with conspiracy to commit murder in the second degree, assault, grand theft and related crimes, according to a criminal complaint. Such cases usually take years to be resolved in the criminal justice system.
Prosecutors said Mr Khadu and the others were part of an organized Brooklyn street gang that was responsible for two murders and seven shootings.
Mr Khadu pleaded not guilty and was ordered to be held without bail. He was to appear in court on October 25.
The family learned in August that Mr. Khadu had suffered a stroke and was admitted to the hospital. Alex Khadu said that when he tried to find out more, the jail authorities refused to provide the information.
Joseph Rousseau, president of the union representing deputy warden and assistant deputy warden, said Mr Khadu had a history of seizures and was hospitalized for seven days in July. Mr Rousseau said officials and medical staff responded quickly, even though an elevator in the building was inoperable.
Vernon C. Rikers Island has received more attention than Bane, a floating barge that when opened in 1992 was meant to serve as a temporary solution to overcrowding and has since become a permanent facility used in the city. Prison is done for the people. There are 661 people in the barge, a little more than a tenth of the total number lodged in the city’s jails.
Lawyers have said that Vernon C. Bain is facing problems like those recurs, including a shortage of staff, making it difficult for those detained there to meet with their lawyers and appear in court.
At a news conference on Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio, who hasn’t visited Rikers Island since June 2017, rebuked corrections officials who weren’t showing up at work and said a union representing them was “the solution to the problem.” base”. He accused the union, Correction Officers Benevolent Association, of discouraging people from doing their work.
Mr. de Blasio’s remarks echoed allegations in a lawsuit filed against the union earlier this week, accusing the union of supporting an illegal strike.
In an oral debate on Wednesday morning, Eric Eichenholtz, a city attorney, argued that the union had not done enough to prompt disapproval of officers who were not showing up at work.
But the city withdrew its lawsuit Wednesday afternoon after John Burns, an attorney representing the union, put a statement on record that made it clear that the union did not condone absenteeism.
“Officers who are fit for duty must show up for work required by law,” Mr Burns said.
In a statement, the city called that statement “a step forward to address the challenges in Rikers.” Soon after the hearing, the union again attacked Mr. de Blasio in a statement and called on him to meet with Rikers.
Susan C. Beacheo Contributed to research.
#Crisis #Rikers #NYC #prisons #escalates #12th #death #custody
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.