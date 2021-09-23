Crisis in Rikers and NYC prisons escalates with 12th death in custody

A man in a New York City prison died on Wednesday, becoming the 12th person to die in city custody this year.

Stephen Khadu, 24, died at the Vernon C. Bain Center, a floating prison barge docked just north of the Rikers Island prison complex, where 11 other people died It was done

He was taken to Lincoln Hospital and pronounced dead at around 10:50 a.m., after suffering a medical problem, according to a statement from the Department of Corrections. The cause of death is being investigated.

“I am devastated to see another death in custody and determined to stop this heartbreaking trend,” Corrections Commissioner Vincent Shiraldi said in a statement. “We are doing everything we can to address the unprecedented crisis we are facing in our prisons.”