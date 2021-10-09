Crisis of Coal Shortage: Up Me Coal’s Power Has Affected Power Generation

Highlights Coal shortage is also affecting UP

Eight power generation units were shut down in UP

Power supply has started affecting Purvanchal and Madhyanchal

Power demand between 20,000 and 21,000 MW, supply is only 17,000

The Engineers Union blamed the power corporation management policies

Lucknow

The ongoing power crisis in Uttar Pradesh due to coal shortage could become more serious in the coming days. According to Power Corporation officials, there has been no improvement in coal supply before October 15.

Rising heat and demand for electricity is causing huge power outages in rural areas of the state as well as urban areas. In rural areas 4 to 5 hours are declared, while urban consumers also face unannounced hourly power crisis.

There may be a declared cut

If the situation remains the same, the announced cuts will have to be made in the cities as well. Currently, the demand for electricity in the state is between 20,000 and 21,000 MW. At the same time, the supply is only up to 17,000 MW. Most of the power supply is in rural areas of Purvanchal and Central.

The price reached Rs 20 per unit

To overcome the power crisis in the state, the power corporation has to buy electricity from the energy exchange at Rs 15-20 per unit. Due to the high cost of electricity, the corporation is unable to purchase electricity from a large number of exchanges.

Eight power plants supplying power to the power corporation are currently closed due to shortage of coal. Also 6 power projects are closed due to other technical reasons. Due to the shortage of coal, the power corporation gets 2700 MW of electricity from the existing power plant.

This crisis could escalate further

According to a senior official of the power corporation, the power cuts could escalate further in the near future. One of the major reasons for this is that the Generation Corporation has several power projects that are yet to pay for coal. In fact, there is a shortage of coal

In view of this, the coal companies have decided that coal will be given priority to those power projects. This means that the power plants that will be paid for will be supplied with coal first.

‘Power Corporation’s policies are wrong’

The Union of Engineers has blamed the power corporation’s management policies for the power crisis. Prabhat Singh, general secretary of the Engineers’ Association, said crores of rupees were being spent on various consultants and portals in the power corporation, including Tata Power, PWC, Mercados, Ernst and Young.

The state has to buy expensive electricity

On the other hand, non-payment of coal to the power generation corporation has created a coal crisis in power projects. As a result, several million units are not generated from government-owned power houses and the state has to buy expensive electricity. This is costing the corporation crores of rupees. The Engineers’ Association has called for the issuance of detailed instructions for the operation of power plants at full capacity.

These power projects are closed: –

Lalitpur Unit- 2660 MW

Lalitpur Unit- 3660 MW

Rosa unit – 2300 MW

Elevation Unit – 6190 MW

Harduaganj Unit – 9250 MW

Introduction Unit – 4210 MW

Introduction Unit – 5250 MW

Harduaganj Unit-7105 MW