Crisis of Congress: Crisis of Congress, next year there are elections in many states including UP and Punjab, followed by Lok Sabha elections in 2024, but the country’s oldest party is mired in internal strife and will play ‘brick to brick’ on its own.

The kind of quarrel that is going on in the Congress is a wake-up call for it. Especially considering that next year there are elections in many big states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Gujarat. Then there are the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, in which the Congress is trying to lead the entire opposition against the Modi government. If she does not cover the ‘raita’ of her problems with Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, she will ‘spend’ in dealing with her own people by staying away from uniting the opposition. In these three Congress-ruled states, he may have to pay a heavy price for the struggle between the top leaders. Already in the political corridors, several veteran leaders of the party, known as the G-23, have expressed their dissatisfaction with the high command in closed and open tones. He has also received threats from himself to play ‘brick to brick’. If this continues for some time, then the BJP, as it has remained a ‘virtual party’, will prove to be right.

The growing troubles of Congress

The oldest party in the country has already suffered a lot due to the BJP’s aggression and the contingent attitude of the Congress. She has been losing her land for years. But, it’s not all over. The West Bengal elections have shown that the BJP can be tarnished. He is not ‘invincible’. But, like the BJP, it will have to work on an aggressive and treacherous strategy. There is no such thing in Congress at present. However, his own people have made him ‘very sad’. Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are examples. The Congress High Command has completely failed to handle this conflict.

Who to take care of?

In Punjab, the clash between Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and PCC chief Navjyot Singh Sidhu is not going away. Recently, it was felt that the two were now ready to work together, as claimed by Amarinder-Sidhu. But, the two have started pulling each other’s legs again. That is, nothing went right between Amarinder and Sidhu. The pictures that came together were just ‘decorative’. Ignoring Amarinder Singh’s opposition, the party leadership had a few weeks ago appointed Navjyot Singh Sidhu, a cricketer-turned-politician, as the Punjab Congress chief. But, so far the factionalism in the state Congress is not over. The way the two are openly fighting, it is clear that they strongly dislike each other.

The way in which Malwinder Singh Mali, one of Sidhu’s advisers, had to resign due to Amarinder’s pressure, the two have drawn swords at each other. Sidhu also said in a meeting that if they were not given the freedom to make decisions, they would play ‘brick to brick’. After this, Manish Tiwari, a former Union Minister and one of the G-23 leaders, posted a video of Sidhu’s speech in his tweet and wrote, ‘If we sighed, we would be disgraced, even if he killed, there would be no discussion’

Chhattisgarh-Rajasthan is also a headache

Relations between Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Health Minister TS Singhdev have been strained since the Congress government was formed in Chhattisgarh in December 2018. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. In such a situation, Singhdev should be made the Chief Minister now. Baghel and Singhdev made several trips to the capital with Rahul Gandhi. In Chhattisgarh, after two and a half years of Bhupesh Baghel’s government, discussions are underway on a two and a half year formula for the post of Chief Minister. During the discussion, Bhupesh Baghel arrived in Delhi on Tuesday at the behest of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with other senior leaders including Baghel and Singhdev.

In Rajasthan, on the other hand, there is a fierce battle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. The two camps have been openly mocking each other for the past several months. The pilot camp wants Gehlot to expand the cabinet. At the same time, Chief Minister Gehlot is avoiding this. The pilot camp is even more dissatisfied as it seems that reconciliation efforts in Punjab have not taken place in Rajasthan.

The G-23 has also taken a different approach

In the first week of August last year, 23 senior Congress leaders wrote a letter questioning the party’s working style, modus operandi and high command. These leaders included Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, Anand Sharma, Manish Tiwari, Bhupendra Hooda, Prithviraj Chavan. In the political corridor they are known as the G-23. One of them was recently hosted by former Union Minister Kapil Sibal. About 45 leaders of 17 opposition parties attended the dinner party. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi did not participate. In addition to Congress, the participating parties are TMC, NCP, TDP, RJD, TRS, BJD, YSR Congress, Akali Dal, DMK, Shiv Sena, SP, CPM, CPI, AAP, National Conference, RLD. It was said to be a way to show the unity of the opposition. But, other meanings were drawn in the media. It was said that with this, the G-23 has tried to show its strength to Rahul Gandhi and the High Command.

How will the Congress lead the opposition?

After so much controversy, the question arises as to how the Congress will lead the opposition. So again and again she is seen trying to rally the opposition for the next Lok Sabha elections and the state elections next year. Recently, Sonia Gandhi held a digital meeting with the leaders of 19 opposition parties, including her own. They were urged to come together for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and rise above their compulsion to form a government that believes in the constitutional provisions of the country and the values ​​of the freedom movement. This time, the unity of the opposition is a demand of the national interest and the Congress will not leave any stone unturned. The BJP had ridiculed Sonia Gandhi’s meeting. Party spokesperson Sambit Patra had said that the Congress had shrunk and become a ‘virtual party’. It not only conducts virtual meetings, but its existence has been reduced only to virtual platforms. In this situation, the Congress should take this remark of the character seriously.

