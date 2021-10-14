Crisis on employees after Air India auction threatened to strike asked to leave quarters in mumbai and delhi

The employees had received a notice in this regard on October 5. In this, they have been asked to give in writing by 20 October 2021 that they will vacate the accommodation within six months after the airlines are privatized. Air India has its own colonies located at Kalina in Mumbai and at Uber POS Vasant Vihar in Delhi. The notice is for both the places.

Air India After the auction, the clouds of crisis have started hovering over the employees. The first round of this is the notice they got. In this notice, he has been asked to give in writing that he will vacate his company’s residence in Kalina, Mumbai within six months from the last date of the disinvestment deal. This has caused a lot of resentment among the unions.

union office bearers In response to this, on Wednesday, the Mumbai Regional Labor Commissioner issued a notice saying that they can go on an indefinite strike from November 2 on this issue. As per the rules, the union has to give two weeks notice before going on strike. The notice has been given by the Joint Action Committee of Air India.

The land on which the colonies are located is permanently leased to AI by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). AAI is the owner and Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) is the only tenant. There is no reason for AI to vacate the colonies in a hurry and hand over the land to the Adani Group which is now the promoter of MIAL.

Employees unions say that many slums have been built on the land of the airport. No notice has been given to them. The Government of Maharashtra is the custodian of the land records and its consent is required for transfer.

The Joint Action Committee of Air India has demanded that the employees be allowed to stay in their respective homes till they retire. It said that failing this, we are left with no option but to resort to an indefinite strike with effect from November 2, 2021.

The GoM on Air India disinvestment, on August 9, 2021, had decided that Air India employees can stay in the company’s residential properties after disinvestment for a “period of six months or till the assets are monetised, whichever is earlier.”