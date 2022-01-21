Criss Angel announces 7-year-old son Johnny’s cancer is in remission: He’ll ‘finally ring the bell’

Criss Angel announces 7-year-old son Johnny’s cancer is in remission: He’ll ‘lastly ring the bell’



Criss Angel is blissfully over the moon and this time isn’t presenting an phantasm.

The 54-year-old magician couldn’t include his pleasure when he took to Instagram on Monday to announce to the world that his son Johnny’s cancer is in remission six years after the 7-year-old trooper was first recognized with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2015.

The Las Vegas staple revealed a 13-minute brief movie, titled “1095,” to commemorate Johnny’s remission, and the quantity is important in the sense that it represents the variety of days Johnny endured cancer remedy earlier than relapsing in 2019.

“This is our household’s story, nevertheless it’s actually the story of each household unlucky sufficient to have a baby with cancer,” Angel stated in a press launch about the brief movie, which chronicle’s the boy’s harrowing journey. “This horrible illness impacts not simply the youngsters however all those who love them. Our hope is that as many individuals as attainable can see 1095 — and be moved to assist — so we are able to proceed to lift consciousness, enhance remedy and someday discover a remedy.”

MAGICIAN CRISS ANGEL’S 5-YEAR-OLD SON JOHNNY RETURNS TO HOSPITAL FOR CHEMOTHERAPY: ‘WE WILL GET THROUGH THIS’

On Instagram, Angel merely requested that his followers watch the mission and share it in hopes that it’ll encourage others to contribute to cancer analysis.

“TODAY OUR SON JOHNNY CRISSTOPHER WILL FINALLY RING THE BELL SYMBOLIZING HIS REMISSION AND THE END OF HIS TREATMENT!” the performer exuded in the post’s caption. He additionally shared the information on Twitter.

MAGICIAN CRISS ANGEL REVEALS 5-YEAR-OLD SON’S CANCER HAS RETURNED: ‘HE HAD A RELAPSE’

In December 2019, Angel shared pictures of himself laying together with his son as the teenager went by means of his chemo remedy and clung to Angel’s hand.

“Again in the present day for an extended day of chemo…@cure4thekids,” the illusionist captioned the snapshots. Moreover, photos shared on his Instagram Story at the time, confirmed Johnny shirtless and related to machines, with Angel writing, “Unhappy! ANGRY! However we WILL get by means of this.”

At the time, Johnny’s mom, Shaunyl Benson, confirmed the younger survivor as he rested on his hospital mattress present process chemotherapy and issued a powerful message to her followers about the debilitating results of childhood cancer.

MAGICIAN CRISS ANGEL SHAVES 5-YEAR-OLD SON’S HEAD AMID CANCER BATTLE: ‘WE MUST EMBRACE WHAT WE CAN’T CONTROL’

“THIS is childhood cancer. THIS is occurring proper now. Each 2 minutes a baby is recognized with cancer. 1 in 5 of these youngsters won’t make it,” she wrote in the caption. “THIS is our son Johnny Crisstopher @crissangel he has battled for 3 years and has one other 3 to go. He is solely 5 years outdated. THIS has been his regular since he was 18 months outdated.”

“As we speak he doesn’t even need to smile as a result of the medicines make him unhappy and indignant,” Benson continued. “It’s the day after Christmas and our day began early for an extended spherical of chemo. As an alternative of planning our subsequent 12 months at college, we’re planning our subsequent hospital keep. THIS is occurring proper now.”

VEGAS ILLUSIONIST CRISS ANGEL CANCELS SHOWS TO VISIT ILL SON

The “Mindfreak” star based the Johnny Crisstopher Youngsters’s Charitable Basis in 2008.