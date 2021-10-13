Cristiano Ronaldo earns Rs 340 crore from Instagram, apart from hotels, gyms, is also the owner of this tech company

Almost every sports lover knows Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, who ruled football on the basis of his talent and hard work. Ronaldo is as good a footballer as he is a business man. Fans will know about his football journey, but very few people will know about his business journey. Apart from football, Ronaldo also earns money from social media. Not only this, he also has a chain of hotels, gyms. Apart from this, he is also the owner of a tech company.

Let us know here what are Ronaldo’s businesses. Which brands do they own? Ronaldo is the only celebrity in the whole world, who has more than 303 million followers on Instagram. According to Forbes, Ronaldo charges one million dollars, or about Rs 7.50 crore, for posting a post on his Instagram. Ronaldo earns $ 47.8 million (about Rs 340 crore) in a year from Instagram posts. Not only this, Ronaldo is also included in the list of top richest celebrities of the world.

Ronaldo’s total net worth is $460 million (about Rs 3400 crore). Ronaldo advertises for many brands. They also include Herbalife Nutrition, Clear hair care brand, American Tourister, Panzer Glasses, Imperio Armani, Sportslobster, Emirates Airline. According to media reports, Ronaldo charges 8 to 10 crores for a day’s shooting of these advertisements.

According to reports, Ronaldo gets $ 60 million (about Rs 450 crore) every year to play for Juventus. Ronaldo has also signed a one billion dollar (about Rs 7500 crore) contract with Nike. Ronaldo is the only player in the sports industry to have made such a huge deal at an individual level.

Apart from this, there are some such brands, there are also some such businesses, which are owned by Ronaldo himself. In the year 2013, Ronaldo launched his own brand named CR7. Under this brand, he started his own clothing line. He also started his own footwear line in the year 2015 to expand his brand.

Ronaldo has also launched his own range of perfumes named Cristiano Legacy in association with Adam Perfume. Football fans must know that Ronaldo pays a lot of attention to his fitness. This love for fitness, he gave the form of business in the year 2016. Ronaldo launched the chain of CR7 gyms in association with Crunch, a health club in America. According to the reports, the branch of this gym will be all over the world in a few years.

Ronaldo has started a luxury hotel chain named CR7 in association with Portugal’s largest hotel group. For this, he has invested 60 million euros (about Rs 530 crore). According to reports, a branch of this hotel chain is also going to open in Paris in 2021.

How Ronaldo would have been behind in this field in this era of technology. Perhaps this may have been the reason that he started a technology company named 7EGEND in the year 2017. This company works on digital solutions. In the coming days, the export industry can get a lot of benefit from his company.