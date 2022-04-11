Cristiano Ronaldo Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Disclosed About Her Poverty Stage Before Meeting Star Footballer in Netflix Video – Georgina Rodriguez’s life changed after meeting Cristiano Ronaldo; Earlier used to live in the warehouse, did not even have money to buy heater

Portugal’s star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s current girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has shared some aspects of her life in a documentary series on Netflix. He has told that his financial condition was not good before meeting Ronaldo. She was even forced to live in a small warehouse.

Georgina Rodriguez told in a documentary video on Netflix that she was forced to live in a small warehouse for 250 euros before meeting Cristiano Ronaldo. He told how his life changed when the star footballer came into his life.

The 27-year-old Argentine model said that she did not have enough money to buy an AC or a heater. He had to survive in his small godown in summer and winter like this. Arriving in Spain (Madrid) as a young age, Georgina worked in a shop to make a living in her early days. She lived in a small warehouse.

There was no arrangement for neither summer nor winter in that godown. His status was not even to buy AC or heater at that time. His early days in Spain were bad. My life changed since the day I met Ronaldo.

Georgina used to work for 10 euro/hour salary

Georgina Rodriguez revealed that before dating the then Manchester United footballer (Cristiano Ronaldo), she worked at a store in Madrid for a salary of 10 euros an hour. Part one of this video has just arrived. In which Georgina tells that this is not everything, this is just the beginning.

A poster of this has also surfaced, in which Georgina’s very glamorous look is seen. The title of this video is ‘Soy Georgina’ which will be released on 27th January on his 28th birthday. In this, she has also said that she once worked as a shop assistant on the famous Serrano street of Madrid. Once there she used to sell handbags but today she collects them.

Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has been in a relationship with Argentine model Georgina Rodriguez since 2017. In October, both of them shared information about their upcoming twins on social media. Earlier on 12 November 2017, Georgina gave birth to Ronaldo’s daughter Alana Martina.