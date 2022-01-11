Cristiano Ronaldo Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Disclosed About Her Poverty Stage Before Meeting Star Footballer in Netflix Video

Portugal’s star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has informed that she was going by way of a really weak monetary state of affairs earlier than assembly him. She lived in a small godown and didn’t even have cash to purchase AC and heater.

The 27-year-old Argentine mannequin mentioned that she didn’t have the funds for to purchase an AC or a heater. He needed to stay like this in his small warehouse in summer season and winter. Arriving in Spain (Madrid) as a younger age, Georgina labored in a store to make a dwelling in her early days. She lived in a small warehouse.

Georgina used to work for 10 euro/hour wage

Georgina Rodriguez revealed that earlier than courting the then Manchester United footballer (Cristiano Ronaldo), she labored at a retailer in Madrid for a wage of 10 euros an hour. Half one in every of this video has simply arrived. Wherein Georgina tells that this isn’t every little thing, that is just the start.

A poster of this has additionally surfaced, in which Georgina’s very glamorous look is seen. The title of this video is ‘Soy Georgina’ which will likely be launched on January 27 on his twenty eighth birthday. On this, she has additionally mentioned that she as soon as labored as a store assistant on the well-known Serrano road of Madrid. As soon as there she used to promote purses however at present she collects them.

Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has been in a relationship with Argentine mannequin Georgina Rodriguez since 2017. In October, each of them shared the details about their upcoming twins on social media. Earlier on 12 November 2017, Georgina gave start to Ronaldo’s daughter Alana Martina.