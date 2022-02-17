Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Lifestyle Watch Price 100 million Living Partner Diamond Set Worth 25 Crore

Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Lifestyle: Georgina Rodriguez, partner of Portugal’s star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, has revealed many secrets related to her life on Netflix. Georgina is also a model.

Cristiano Ronaldo is very fond of not only expensive vehicles, but also expensive watches and expensive jewelry. According to the news of the British website The Sun, this world’s legendary footballer is the owner of more than 120 million expensive watches. At the same time, his girlfriend and partner Georgina Rodriguez has a set of diamonds worth more than 27 crores.

According to the news, the Lavish Lifestyle of Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo has been featured in the Netflix show I Am Georgina. Steven Stone Jewelers has priced the most valuable items in his collection.

These items range from Ronaldo and Georgina’s Engagement Ring to their stunning Frank Muller watch. Ronaldo’s Frank Muller watch costs 12 lakh pounds (about Rs 12.23 crore). At the same time, the price of engagement rings is 6 lakh pounds (about Rs 6.11 crore).

Stone believes that the total cost of all this is 55 million pounds (Rs 56.05 crore). 37-year-old Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo is the richest footballer in the world. He is also fond of jewelry. The diamond stud earrings he wears cost 15,000 pounds (about Rs 15.30 lakh). His fondness for watches has been noticed in recent years.

28-year-old Georgina Rodriguez often flaunts her jewelery on social media. In the promo for the show on Netflix, she is wearing a set of diamonds, which includes a stunning necklace, drop earrings and a ring. Its price is 2.7 lakh pounds (about Rs 27.52 crore).

Apart from this, Georgina is wearing another ring studded with sapphire. Whose price is said to be 750,000 pounds (about Rs 7.64 crore). In the year 2021, the ring gifted by Ronaldo to Georgina in the engagement was worth 600,000 pounds (about Rs 6.12 crore).

At the Cannes Film Festival last year, Rodriguez was seen wearing earrings worth £25,000 (approximately Rs. Apart from the earrings, she can be seen wearing a 10 carat marquee diamond ring on her index finger.

Regarding that ring, Stone says that it could be up to 200,000 pounds (about Rs 2.04 crore). Georgina’s diamonds are best friends. It should not be surprising to hear that he also paid £108,000 (about Rs 1.1 crore) for the Louis Vuitton jewelery case.


