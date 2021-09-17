Cristiano Ronaldo Is Back And So Is Manchester United

Manchester, England – and just as it used to be, as if nothing had ever changed, as if it had never gone away. Cristiano Ronaldo scored once again. Manchester United was winning again. Fans were cheering again. He was at home, after all, and so were they.

For successive generations of Manchester United fans, Old Trafford was a place of certainty. The vast majority drawn here on Saturday afternoons lived through those days: crushed dominance and bogus times, when a ticket came with a guarantee of satisfaction and the season ended, relatable, with smiles and glory. Those who are not old enough to remember – a group slightly larger than the club might prefer – have been raised on stories, taught that such was the natural order.

In the past eight years, however, that bail has run out. Most managers who emulated Alex Ferguson had moments of promise, however fleeting they ultimately proved to be. Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho gave away trophies, although not the ones the club wanted. The incumbent, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has restored spirit and faith.

But no one has been able to make Manchester United feel unstoppable at Old Trafford again. Even in the midst of his high, when things were going well and momentum was building, there was a lingering fragility, as if only the finest membranes separated victory from disaster. Burnley or Crystal Palace or Sheffield United came here and won, it took a long time, a lot of wrong moves, a lot of stumbling blocks. Too often, the guarantee was broken.