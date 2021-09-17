Cristiano Ronaldo Is Back And So Is Manchester United
Manchester, England – and just as it used to be, as if nothing had ever changed, as if it had never gone away. Cristiano Ronaldo scored once again. Manchester United was winning again. Fans were cheering again. He was at home, after all, and so were they.
For successive generations of Manchester United fans, Old Trafford was a place of certainty. The vast majority drawn here on Saturday afternoons lived through those days: crushed dominance and bogus times, when a ticket came with a guarantee of satisfaction and the season ended, relatable, with smiles and glory. Those who are not old enough to remember – a group slightly larger than the club might prefer – have been raised on stories, taught that such was the natural order.
In the past eight years, however, that bail has run out. Most managers who emulated Alex Ferguson had moments of promise, however fleeting they ultimately proved to be. Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho gave away trophies, although not the ones the club wanted. The incumbent, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has restored spirit and faith.
But no one has been able to make Manchester United feel unstoppable at Old Trafford again. Even in the midst of his high, when things were going well and momentum was building, there was a lingering fragility, as if only the finest membranes separated victory from disaster. Burnley or Crystal Palace or Sheffield United came here and won, it took a long time, a lot of wrong moves, a lot of stumbling blocks. Too often, the guarantee was broken.
Ronaldo’s reinstatement wipes out in a jiffy. Since the whirlwind of those 24 hours in late August, there has been a different swirl around Manchester United – frantic calls from former teammates; The decisive intervention of Ferguson, his former manager and running mentor – when he agreed to return.
The delirium, at times, brings with it a gesture of gratitude, as if a grand institution like United somehow considers itself lucky that Ronaldo has agreed to grace it with his presence.
The club has dedicated its social media feeds almost exclusively to Ronaldo, and boasts incredulously about the kind of numbers it has been able to generate: comparisons to Lionel Messi’s move to Paris Saint-Germain. There are 700,000 more Twitter mentions, for a start. It hastily redesigned the huge mural that adorns Old Trafford so that it is at its center. It rearranged his squad – selling Daniel James, asking Edinson Cavani to change his jersey number – so that Ronaldo could wear the number 7 on his back again.
Perhaps aware that Ronaldo does not like to have his position questioned – one of his former managers at Real Madrid was once censured by the club for suggesting that Ronaldo is one of the greatest players of all time. Were – anyone and everyone associated with United has been careful to emphasize that the title is objectively and scientifically his, and not just a matter of opinion.
Ahead of Saturday’s game against Newcastle, Solskjaer suggested that Ronaldo would be the one who ensured high standards among the rest of the squad, that no slacking could happen to him, something that sounds an awful lot like it really is a The important part should be the manager’s job description. On Friday night, ahead of his debut, Ronaldo addressed the team.
Some of that, of course, can be attributed to the sheer scale of Ronaldo’s stardom, one that he has earned in an era and culture in which individuals are, increasingly, the brightest light of all. He has more followers on Instagram than any other person on the planet. In fact, they have more followers than any single football team.
He inspires a loyalty among a section of his fan base that is equally honest and brutal: one who not only makes no argument about his playing status, but also makes no mention of allegations of rape. Responds to a fury that inspired a self-described feminist group to fly a plane over Old Trafford on Saturday, urging fans to “trust Kathryn Mayorga”, the woman accused. Prosecutors in Nevada said in 2019 that Ronaldo would not face charges related to the charges, although a civil case is ongoing.
For United, however, Ronaldo is more than just an idol. He is also a link to a glorious past in which the world was organized much to the liking of the club, when it was the undisputed force in English football and, at times, the pre-eminent club in Europe, rather than one of its own. Two superpowers in the same city.
And, above all, it is a reminder of their old certainty. The 36-year-old Ronaldo has built his career on his essentials. No matter how dire the situation or how the odds are stacked or how inconsistent the logic, Ronaldo will score and his team will win. His raw numbers – goals scored and trophies won and records broken – do more than just reflect his greatness. They prove his tirelessness.
So it is pointless to try to impose any kind of sports logic on his return. It doesn’t matter if he doesn’t really fit Solskjaer’s strategic plan or specifically plugs the gaps built into this team.
What matters is that as United struggled for 45 minutes to break the Newcastle side, Ronaldo appeared to tap into the opening goal. What matters is that, after Newcastle equalized the score, Ronaldo peeled into enough space to take a pass from Luke Shaw, burst into the box, and rattled a shot straight through Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman. All that matters is that Ronaldo is able to reconfirm Old Trafford on his own.
Only minutes from his debut, with the game set – Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard had added a bit of sparkle to the score line – and the glare of the sun, Stratford End, home of United’s most ardent fans, began to taunt. Gave Newcastle Support Tour. “You only came to see Ronaldo,” he sang.
An hour or two after the final whistle, when most of the rest of the stadium was empty, many of them remained in their places. Post-match media interviews were taking place on the side of the field, right in front of him. Nemanja Matic and Fernandes and Shaw and Solskjaer all came out to face the cameras, but they were still not satisfied. “We want Ronaldo,” the fans chanted over and over, until he finally appeared, with a shy smile and a cuckoo wave. They were still here to see him, also the one who made it feel like home.
