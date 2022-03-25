Cristiano Ronaldo Leading Scorer in Professional Football Hattrick in premier League Match for Manchester United

Portugal’s star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has now become the world’s highest goalscorer professional footballer. Manchester United striker has overtaken former Australia-Czechoslovakian footballer Joseph Beacon. Ronaldo now has 807 professional goals to his name while Beacon scored 805 goals in professional football.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 805th goal of his career in the 12th minute against Tottenham in the Premier League match played on Saturday. Then in the 38th minute, Ronaldo scored his 806th professional goal by converting a cross from Jadon Sancho. The star striker then scored his hat-trick in the 81st minute and scored his 807th goal.

49 hat-tricks in club career

This is the 49th hat-trick of Cristiano Ronaldo’s club career and the 59th overall. Behind him is Lionel Messi’s 55 hat-tricks. Ronaldo also became the second oldest footballer to score a hat-trick in Premier League history. Before him, Teddy Sheringham did so in 2003 at the age of 37 years and 146 days while Ronaldo scored a hat-trick at 37 years and 35 days. Ronaldo’s brilliant play helped Manchester United register their 400th home game win in Premier League history and beat Tottenham 3-2.

Joseph Beacon scored 1813 goals in 1089 matches throughout his career. Hungarian footballer Lajos Tichy is ahead of him in terms of all-time goals. Tichy scored 1912 goals in 1301 matches. Talking about Beacon, he scored 805 goals in 624 matches of professional football. Ronaldo has now overtaken Beacon by scoring 807 goals.

Talking about the career of Cristiano Ronaldo, he has so far scored 115 goals in 184 appearances for his national team Portugal. In addition, he has scored 84 goals in 196 appearances for Manchester United and 311 goals in 292 appearances for Real Madrid. He has also won the Ballon d’Or, football’s most prestigious award, five times. Ronaldo has also received the European Golden Shoes Award four times.