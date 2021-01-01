Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Juventus to join Manchester United; Cristiano Ronaldo joins Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Juventus to play second innings for England

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the best strikers in the world, will no longer be seen playing for Juventus. Fans will now see him play in the Manchester United jersey. Manchester United have announced the deal. Manchester United, one of England’s biggest clubs, has confirmed this in a statement. He joined Italian club Juventus in 2018. He scored 81 goals in 98 games for the club.“I am pleased to announce that the club have signed a contract with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement on personal terms, visa and medical conditions,” he said. Everyone at the club is looking forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester. Earlier, Argentina captain Lionel Messi had to leave Barcelona for PSG.

The coach was informed the day before

It is worth noting that Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri had previously said, ‘Cristiano told me on Thursday that he no longer plans to play for Juventus. That is why Ronaldo will not play in the Serie A (Italian Football League) match against Ampoli.

Ronaldo has played for the club before

Ronaldo has previously played for Manchester United. He played for the club from 2003 to 2009. In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games.

Ronaldo has won more than 30 trophies

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano has won more than 30 major trophies so far in his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, England, Spain and Italy and seven European league titles. The championship is very special for Portugal.

