Cristiano Ronaldo may play for Real Madrid again, hints while receiving Marca award

Cristiano Ronaldo was honored with the prestigious Marca Lende award in Madrid on Monday night. This honor has been given to him for being a successful professional footballer and making a mark around the world. The award was presented to him by Marca’s director Juan Ignacia Gallarado. During this, his former club Real Madrid president Florentino Praz and Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez were also present. After receiving the award, the Portuguese footballer admitted that he misses the Spanish capital. It was only after his statement that there was talk of the Portuguese striker joining Real Madrid again.

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo also said that he hopes to return to Madrid soon as he has won the Marca Lende award. Portuguese superstar footballer Ronaldo played for Real Madrid for nearly a decade. He joined the Juventus club in Italy last summer. Ronaldo said, leaving Real Madrid after playing for nine years was not easy. While playing for Real, he won the Ballon d’Or 5 times and the Champions League 4 times. Apart from this, he was also successful in winning La Liga and two Copa del Rey titles twice. Ronaldo has scored more than 450 goals in 438 matches for Real Madrid. He is Real Madrid’s all-time leading goal scorer.

The Portuguese striker said, ‘This trophy will be kept in a very special place in my museum. Madrid is special. I travel a lot, but few cities are like Madrid. A huge part of this award is due to the work I have done for Real Madrid. This is a Spanish trophy. It is a real honor to receive it. I would like to thank everyone who helped me achieve this award. I feel proud to have achieved this. After receiving this award, Ronaldo joined the club of elite athletes such as Mohammed Ali, Usain Bolt, Michael Jordan, Pele, Diego Maradona, Rafael Nadal, Michael Phelps, Roger Federer and Lionel Messi.