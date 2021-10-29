Cristiano Ronaldo Partner Georgina Rodriguez pregnant with twins Ronaldo 2nd time father of twins Footballer already 4 children from different girl Friends Couples Relationship Timeline So Far

World’s famous footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is going to be a father of twins again. His girlfriend and partner Georgina Rodriguez is pregnant with twins. He shared this news with his fans on Instagram on the night of 28 October 2021.

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, is already a father to 4 children. Ronaldo wrote in the caption of the pictures shared on Instagram, ‘We are very happy to announce that we are going to be parents to twins. Our heart is full of love. We can’t wait to meet you.’

Let us tell you, Ronaldo is not married yet. However, he has been in a relationship with many women. He has 4 children from different girlfriends. Talking about Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez, both are in live in for the last 5 years. They also have a 3-year-old daughter. Her name is Elana Martina dos Santos Aveiro.

Ronaldo’s eldest son is 11 years old. His name is Cristiano Jr. Ronaldo Jr. was born in 2010 through surrogacy. Ronaldo has not yet given any information about the mother of his elder son. However, once he had said in an interview, when the time comes, I will tell the son who his mother is.

Ronaldo also became the father of twins in the year 2017. The names of those children are Eva Maria and Mateo Ronaldo. Georgina gave birth to Elana Martina on 12 November 2017. Elana Martina was born just a month after the birth of Eva Maria and Mateo Ronaldo.

Ronaldo and Spanish model Georgina by profession first met in a showroom in Madrid. Georgina said in an interview, ‘The first meeting with Ronaldo was during an event in Gucci’s showroom. There I saw him for the first time. We were together while returning from the event.

Georgina said, ‘I fell in love with Ronaldo at first sight. A few days later we saw each other again at another brand event. After that we started dating each other.

Last year there was speculation that Georgina and Ronaldo were about to get married. Georgina shared a post on the occasion of her 26th birthday. In that post, she introduced Ronaldo as her ‘husband’.

Georgina has been a model for the famous fashion brand Gucci. Before dating Georgina, Ronaldo was in a relationship with former Miss Spain Dezier Cordero. In the year 2017, Ronaldo said in an interview that he aspires to become the father of seven children.