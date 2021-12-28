Cristiano Ronaldo partner Georgina Rodriguez reveals personal life secrets Netflix reality show on her birthday

The trailer of the show has already been released. Ronaldo is also seen in the trailer. Georgina has given information about the streaming of the show on Instagram. Born on February 5, 1985 in Portugal, Ronaldo has been in a relationship with Georgina since 2016.

Portugal’s star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez will reveal many secrets related to her life on the OTT platform. Georgina is also a model. She is coming soon with a reality show on Netflix.

The reality show will be available on Netflix from January 27 next year. The special thing is that Georgina’s birthday is also on this day. Georgina was born on 27 January 1994 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The six-episode reality show will reveal many secrets about Georgina’s personal life, the story of her becoming a model and life apart from Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner image.

Not only this, how did he first meet with Cristiano Ronaldo in Spain. How Ronaldo decided to change his football club. This will also be told in the reality show. Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez’s reality show is titled I Am Georgina.

Just a few days ago, Ronaldo and Georgina announced that they are going to be parents to twins soon. Georgina, about 9 years younger than Ronaldo, has also tried her hand at modeling.

Georgina Rodriguez is currently also a Social Media Influencer. Georgina Rodriguez has about 30 million followers on Instagram. She also endorses many big brands in Latin America.

Talking about Ronaldo, as much as he is a good footballer, he is also a good business man. Fans will know about his football journey, but very few people will know about his business journey.

Apart from football, Ronaldo also earns money from social media. He also has a chain of hotels, gyms. He also owns a tech company. Ronaldo has more than 38 million followers on Instagram. Click Here To Know His Net Worth, Business