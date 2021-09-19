Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United

If that calculation seemed fragile, at best, in the first two years of his contract, the coronavirus pandemic broke it completely. Like most clubs across Europe, Juventus has spent much of the past year trying to establish how, precisely, it can absorb hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue.

Ronaldo has performed on the field – he has scored 101 goals for the club in 134 games at home, although Juventus are out of contention for the Champions League, and in May surrendered the Serie A title for the first time in a decade. He has delivered – and he has without question helped the club expand its brand.

Giorgio Ricci, Juventus’ chief revenue officer, told the Times earlier this year that the association with his brand was so powerful that it was difficult to understand how much of Juventus’ growing prependemic revenue was dominated by Serie A and how much was down. Just to keep Ronaldo on the team.

However, during the period of penance, his salary could not be justified. Juventus, for example, do not find themselves in trouble like Barcelona, ​​but their efforts to rebuild their squad were hindered by their commitment to Ronaldo. Sports wise, he didn’t want to lose her. However, in an economic one, it had little choice.

For most of the summer, it seemed impossible. Europe’s transfer market, usually so bustling, was precariously quiet. Only three or four teams could expect to get close to his salary, and none of them seemed particularly interested. As expected, Ronaldo reported for pre-season training. He posted a message on Instagram, dismissing, moderately unrelated, move gossip.