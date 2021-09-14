Cristiano Ronaldo urges his Manchester United teammates to ‘sacrifice everything’ in encouraging speech

According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo gave an encouraging speech to his Manchester United team-mates ahead of his sensational second debut, in which he demanded to ‘sacrifice everything’ for the club.

The superstar gave the squad a few words before heading out to a rousing reception at Old Trafford and scoring twice, telling them that their aim is to win trophies and bring back the glory days.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Ronaldo spoke to his new teammates the evening before his first game at United in 12 years, and Sun Now he has revealed what he said.

‘Ronaldo’s speech was very powerful and uplifting. A source said, “The entire group of players and coaching staff went silent. Sun.

’ He told his teammates: “I have returned to Man United for two reasons.

‘The first is because I love the club. The second is that I love the winning mentality this club has instilled through the ranks.

‘I haven’t come back to be a cheerleader. If you guys want to be successful, I want you to love this club from the bottom of your heart.

‘You need to eat, sleep and fight for this club. Whether you play or not, you must support your teammates and always give your 100 percent for the club.

‘I am here to win and nothing else. Winning makes us happy. I want to be happy, don’t you?”

Emphasizing that United have taken a ‘fall’ in the years since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure in 2013, Ronaldo also told his teammates that he had full faith in them, and wanted quality once again. need to ‘dominate’.

Ronaldo was then reportedly treated to thunderous applause, and his words prompted an immediate reaction.

United beat Newcastle 4-1 amid an atmosphere of lightning on the veteran forward’s home return, with Ronaldo himself marking the occasion with a brace.

He will be hoping he can pull them out of their trophyless rut, which has seen them lose hard to get silverware in recent seasons.

After losing last to Villarreal in the Europa League final, United have also lost in the FA Cup final under Jose Mourinho, and have since been eliminated at the semi-final stage of the competitions several times.

Boss Solskjaer said in his pre-match press conference ahead of United’s Champions League opener Young Boys that, while not the final pieces of the puzzle, Ronaldo and Rafael Varane could turn United into contenders.

“We are getting the backbone of the team, and you can see the experience and the quality,” Solskjaer said.

‘Of course, with the arrival of Raphael and Cristiano, they add to that last … not the last bit, you can never say it’s the last bit. It’s something extra we have to buy unless you win it four times yourself.

‘It was always the plan when I arrived, that we had a team with the experience and quality to take on the challenge. The atmosphere is really nice and it will definitely put us in a good position.

Ronaldo is also eyeing a record in the Champions League. If he plays, he will equal former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas’ record of 177 appearances.

“It’s great to have Cristiano back at home,” Solskjaer said. ‘The impact we showed on the first day scored two very important goals for us.

‘You know the quality, Cristiano’s experience is amazing. It’s heavy for us. He is a legend here and it is great to have him back.