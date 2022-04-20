Cristiano Ronaldo’s Newborn Boy Dies, Says birth of our baby girl gives us strength to live this moment

World’s legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgin Rodriguez were hit by a mountain of sorrows on 18 April 2022. Georgina gave birth to twins on 18 April 2022, but their son died after birth. The daughter is alive and well. Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo shared his pain with his fans through Instagram. Since then, not only the great players of the football world, but many other people are also consoling him. Let us tell you that Ronaldo already has two sons and two daughters. In 2010, he became the father of Cristiano Jr. for the first time. However, he did not reveal the identity of Cristiano Jr.’s mother. On 8 June 2017, he became the father of twins daughter Eva and son Mateo through surrogacy. A few months later, on 12 November 2017, Georgina gave birth to daughter Elina Martina.

Cristiano Ronaldo posted a letter on Instagram. Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez also shared a similar letter on Instagram. The letter read, ‘It is with great sadness that we have to inform that our newborn son has passed away. This is the biggest sorrow for any parent. The birth of our daughter gives us strength and gives us the strength to bear this sorrow. We thank all the doctors and nurses who supported us.

Ronaldo further wrote, We are completely disappointed by this incident. We appeal to all to take care of our privacy. Our son was an angel to us, we will always love him.’

Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez announced in October 2021 that they were going to be parents to twins. Then both also shared the picture from the hospital.

After this, in a post in December 2021, he could be seen revealing the gender of his future children. In that post, he expressed the hope that a boy and a girl would be born. The son has passed away at the time of delivery of both the children, while the daughter is safe.

Ronaldo’s Georgina Rodriguez He already has a daughter, while he is also the father of three other children. He and Georgina met while Ronaldo was at Real Madrid. Manchester United wrote, ‘Your pain is our pain, Cristiano. May God give strength to you and your family at this time.’