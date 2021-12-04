Critical Moment for Roe, and the Supreme Court’s Legitimacy



Regarding the Mississippi law, which bans most abortions after 15 weeks of gestation, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Association, no. Judgment in the case, argued Wednesday 19-1392, is not expected until the end of June.

Professor Fallon said it’s hard to think of a fair comparison to Roche’s decision.

“I’m not sure there’s a good historical resemblance to Dobbs, and it’s motivated by concerns about the legitimacy of the Supreme Court,” said Professor Fallon. “But if there is, it must include an issue that is both politically and morally divisive and has very high claims.”

“A possible comparison,” he said, “would be with Dredd Scott v. Sandford, raising the question of whether Congress has a constitutional right to ban slavery in the territories.

Professor Murray said Chief Justice Roger B. The decision by the infamous Dread Scott, with a majority vote written by Tanny, or President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The decision to push Roosevelt’s New Deal program was not the right one.

“This moment is really different to me from Tanny Court, really different from New Deal Court, really different from Warren Court and Brown,” she said. “At that moment, it felt like the court was working for itself and not in the service of another project in which it was just a ship or a pawn.”

Professor Garnett said the court should act for itself in the Mississippi case – by dismissing Roe.

“When a court simply upholds the constitution and stays in its proper role, despite the possibility of negative publicity, like the Brown v. Board of Education, its validity is strengthened,” she said. “Negative feedback does not mean that the court has done something illegal. It could mean the opposite. “