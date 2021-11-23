Critical Witness Testifies at Netanyahu Trial, Reviving a Drifting Case

JERUSALEM – The slow-burning corruption case against Benjamin Netanyahu returned to Israeli public consciousness on Monday, with the first appearance of a state witness crucial to prosecute the former leader, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister.

The witness, Neir Hefetz, a one-time government spokesman and later a trusted aide to the Netanyahu family, testified about the relationship between Mr. Netanyahu and the owner of a major news website and telecommunications company while he was in power. The then owners Saul and Iris Elovich hired Mr. The indictment is based on evidence that Netanyahu’s family was allowed to influence the political coverage of his website.

Mr Netanyahu has pleaded not guilty to the charges. But if such an exchange had taken place, Mr Hefetz would have known. As the mouthpiece of the Netanyahu family since 2014, Mr. Hephets was the innermost member of the Israeli leader’s circle, before starting the family in 2018 by signing a state witness agreement with the plaintiff.

Since the beginning of 2015, according to the indictment, Shri. Hefetz was the main carrier between the family, Ilovich and Vola, the editor of the news website – making him a potentially reprehensible witness.