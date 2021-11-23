Critical Witness Testifies at Netanyahu Trial, Reviving a Drifting Case
JERUSALEM – The slow-burning corruption case against Benjamin Netanyahu returned to Israeli public consciousness on Monday, with the first appearance of a state witness crucial to prosecute the former leader, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister.
The witness, Neir Hefetz, a one-time government spokesman and later a trusted aide to the Netanyahu family, testified about the relationship between Mr. Netanyahu and the owner of a major news website and telecommunications company while he was in power. The then owners Saul and Iris Elovich hired Mr. The indictment is based on evidence that Netanyahu’s family was allowed to influence the political coverage of his website.
Mr Netanyahu has pleaded not guilty to the charges. But if such an exchange had taken place, Mr Hefetz would have known. As the mouthpiece of the Netanyahu family since 2014, Mr. Hephets was the innermost member of the Israeli leader’s circle, before starting the family in 2018 by signing a state witness agreement with the plaintiff.
Since the beginning of 2015, according to the indictment, Shri. Hefetz was the main carrier between the family, Ilovich and Vola, the editor of the news website – making him a potentially reprehensible witness.
Mr. Hepheitz’s appearance is reminiscent of the relevance of a lawsuit that, until Mr Netanyahu’s ouster in June, was at the center of a constitutional crisis over the health of Israeli democracy and Mr. Concerns were raised about Netanyahu’s legitimacy as prime minister. The ministerial case led to four elections in two years, creating political stability.
Unlike previous leaders accused of corruption, Mr. Netanyahu refused to step down after being accused in 2019, instead presenting himself as a victim of partisan justice. In doing so, he was accused of creating harmful rifts between the executive and the branches of the judiciary, which undermined public confidence.
Whether the lawsuit will reduce his power to rule effectively or whether he can use his position to influence the outcome – for example, by appointing a person who is likely to leave the case in place of the Attorney General – raises questions.
Due to this case, Shri. Netanyahu’s right-wing political alliance split, with some former allies forming rival alliances with the center and left-wing ideology that ousted him in June.
His departure diminished the seriousness of some of these questions, while the grainy and technical evidence provided by previous witnesses made it difficult to carry out the proceedings.
In the case of the plaintiff, Shri. The center of Hepheastion and Mr. The rare window on Netanyahu’s life has given the trial more energy, according to an audience in the courtroom who attended from the beginning.
“The previous witness was not directly connected to Netanyahu,” said Tamar Almog, an Israeli public broadcaster and legal adviser to Cannes. “They could not testify what Netanyahu wanted, what they wanted or knew – but Hepheastz’s testimony is to clarify Netanyahu’s intentions and actions.”
Mr Hefetz’s testimony will last weeks, if not months, but already on Monday he began to shed light on Netanyahu’s inner life.
While his former boss was sitting a few yards away, Mr. Hefetz told the courtroom that Mr. Netanyahu was extremely “out of control” when it came to media coverage, and he spent as much time on security matters as he did.
Mr Netanyahu was so punctual, Mr Hefetz said, “you can’t get punctuation without his authority.”
Mr Hefetz recalls acting as a message courier between Elovich and Netanyahu, especially during the 2015 general election. Regulatory environment for the merger between the two companies owned by Elovich.
Among other requests, the witness said, Mr. Elovich suggested that Mr. Netanyahu should accept the personal responsibility of the Ministry of Communications, which oversees the merger.
The indictment lists more than 300 instances of Netanyahu’s demands for specific changes to coverage on Elovich’s news site between 2013 and 2016 – demands that were primarily made by Mr. Were given by Hefetz.
“Netanyahu has the biggest control over the Walla website, what the headline will be, where it will be on the homepage,” Mr Hefetz said.
He said that in the run-up to the 2015 elections, these demands were heated with many requests every day and they ranged from serious political interference to more nonsense.
On election day, Mr Hefetz said he had placed a now-infamous video on his home page demanding the Wala site, in which Mr Netanyahu rallied at his base, warning that right-wing rule was under threat as Arab voters were being lured to the polls by left-wing organizations. “. Condemned as racist, Mr. Netanyahu later apologized for the comments he posted on his Facebook page.
A few weeks later, Mr Hefetz was appointed to cover the prime minister’s eldest son, Yair Netanyahu, and his new girlfriend, which allegedly included a “request to send a paparazzi photographer.”
As part of the inner sanctuary, Mr. Hefetz also appeared to have played a role in attempting to obstruct justice. In December 2016, the indictment stated that Mr. Netanyahu’s Shri. While reporting on an investigation into his relationship with Ilovich, Mr. Hefetz requested that Elovich meet immediately and expressed concern about their cellphone correspondence. They all agreed to take the new phone and “disappear” the old phone.
According to Micha Fetman, most of the phones went missing, which Mr. Netanyahu was in the rescue squad. Min. Hefetz’s phone was “stolen” while Elovich’s phone was “dropped in the pool or eaten by a dog” or upgraded to a new phone, Mr Fatman said on Israeli television last week.
Many commentators have said that the new revelations, while juicy, are unlikely to change Israeli public perceptions of Netanyahu, as most people have already made up their minds.
While the petition agreement could force Netanyahu to quit politics, a guilty verdict could mean a time of imprisonment for him. But as the test progresses, it is unlikely to have an impact on how Israelis vote, said Nahum Barnia, a columnist for the central newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.
“It’s like Trump – people already have an opinion about that boy,” Mr Barnia said. “It does not affect the public pulse.”
Myra Novek contributed to the report.
